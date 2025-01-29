President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA) has sent a message to millions of federal workers

The returning US president has offered millions of federal workers buyout packages to resign from service

Legit.ng reports that the move is part of Trump's effort to shrink and reform the US government

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington DC, United States - President Donald Trump of the United States has offered millions of federal workers eight months' salaries to resign from service.

The federal employees were told to decide by Thursday, February 6 whether they wanted to be part of a "deferred resignation" programme.

Senior officials in Donald Trump administration claim the buyouts package could save the US government up to $100bn (£80bn). Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by BBC, this was contained in an email the Trump administration sent to workers on Tuesday, January 28.

According to the email, those who agree to quit their jobs by September would receive about eight months' worth of salary as a severance package.

The buyout packages are a major move designed by Trump to shrink and reform the US government.

No fewer than 10% of employees are expected to accept the offer - which equates to about 200,000 of the more than two million federal workers.

Senior Trump officials told US media that the buyouts could save the government up to $100bn (£80bn).

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine questioned Trump's power to make such deals.

"If you accept that offer and resign, he'll stiff you just like he stiffed contractors. He doesn't have any authority to do this. Do not be fooled by this guy."

Trump had repeatedly pledged to cut the size of the US government and slash federal spending while on the campaign trail for the November 5 2024 presidential election.

Legit.ng also reported that President Trump halted HIV funding for Nigeria and other developing countries.

President Trump signed an executive order restricting all US government agencies to halt the disbursement of funds.

The US State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, has given the reason for the American President's choice.

Actual number of Nigerians Trump would deport surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Trump enforced his crackdown on illegal immigrants in the United States (US).

A document from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE’s) removal operations noted that there were 1,445,549 non-citizens on the non-detained docket with final orders of removal as of November 24, 2024.

With 3,690 persons on the list, Nigeria was the country with the second most citizens in Africa, just behind Somalia which had 4,090.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng