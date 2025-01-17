In a surprising turn of event, a footballer identified simply as Clement Adewale Adeyemi Oluyide, has reportedly died

Reports making the rounds on Friday, disclosed that he slumped and died during the final match of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke memorial tournament in Osogbo, Osun state capital



Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A 29-year-old footballer, Adeyemi Adewale, has reportedly died during the 5th Isiaka Adeleke Memorial Cup final held in Osun state.

Osun police react as footballer allegedly slumped, dies during tournament’s final. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Footballer slumps, dies during Isiaka Adeleke Memorial Cup final

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, January 16, at the Ataoja School of Science field, where the tournament was organised to honour the memory of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s late elder brother, Isiaka Adeleke.

The Nation reported on Friday, January 17, that Adewale, who was representing the Ilesa West Football Team, reportedly collapsed during the match against the Ejigbo Team.

The game coincided with his 29th birthday.

Police react as Osun footballer dies

Reacting, the spokesperson of the Osun state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

Thro Force spokesperson said:

“He slumped on the pitch and was rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.”

“The corpse has been deposited at the hospital morgue.”

Legit.ng recalled that an NYSC corps member, Tayachibiyacha Ebal, reportedly slumped and died at the orientation camp in Kebbi state.

Ebal was immediately rushed to the camp clinic for medical attention but was later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kebbi, where she gave up the ghost.

Alhaji Muhammad Fingila, the Kebbi state commissioner for youths and sport, confirmed the incident and described it as unfortunate.

Read related articles here:

Osun gov Adeleke plays talking drum, Davido reacts

Elsewhere, Legit.ng reported earlier that a video of Governor Ademola Adeleke playing a local drum during a meeting in Osun state trended on social media.

Ademola played a rhythm before handing the local drum to Prof. Attahiru Jega, who also made an attempt. The governor's video spurred reactions from many, including his nephew and music star Davido.

The video showed Governor Ademola showcasing his skills as he played a rhythm on the local drum like a professional before handing it over to Professor Attahiru Jega, who was also present at the meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng