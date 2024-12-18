An NYSC Corps member, Tayachibiyacha Ebal, at the orientation camp in Kebbi State, has reportedly slumped and died

Ebal was immediately rushed to the camp clinic for medical attention but was later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kebbi, where she gave up the ghost

Alhaji Muhammad Fingila, the Kebbi state commissioner for youths and sport, has confirmed the incident, saying it was an unfortunate thing

A tragic incident occurred at the Dakin Gari National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Kebbi State, where a youth corps member, Tayachibiyacha Ebal, suddenly slumped and died.

According to reports, Ebal was immediately rushed to the camp clinic for medical attention but was later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kebbi for advanced treatment. Despite medical professionals' efforts to revive her, Ebal unfortunately gave up the ghost.

Corps member slumped and died in Kebbi state Photo Credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Channels TV reported that the Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Fingila, confirmed the incident and described it as unfortunate. He also sent a condolence message to the grieving family on behalf of the Kebbi government.

NYSC member's remain sent to parent

Ebal's remains have been sent to her home state of Adamawa. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of corps members during their orientation period. NYSC has not yet released an official statement on the matter, as efforts to reach the spokesperson, Mrs. Hadiza, were unsuccessful.

This tragic incident reminds us of the importance of prioritizing the health and safety of corps members during their service years. The NYSC and state governments must work together to ensure that adequate medical facilities and emergency response systems are in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

The family and friends of Tayachibiyacha Ebal are in mourning, and the nation is in shock over this tragic loss of life. May her soul rest in peace, and may her memory serve as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of our youth.

NYSC raises alarm on fake recruitment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NYSC had debunked the report of having a recruitment exercise as seen on some unauthorised websites.

According to the NYSC in a tweet, the public must visit its official website for any information, programmes, or third parties.

The NYSC then listed two websites engaging in fraudulent recruitment activities and urged the public to visit its website and social media platforms for updates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng