“Why I Love Dancing”: Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke Opens Up
- Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, on Wednesday, revealed the actual reason why he loved dancing
- In his engagement with his audience on social media platform X, Adeleke noted that while dancing brings him joy, fulfilling his electoral promises offers even greater satisfaction
- Adeleke revealed that the rehabilitation of primary health centers is underway in 200 out of 332 wards, further showing his dedication to improving healthcare and delivering good governance to the people of Osun state
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has explained the reasons behind his deep passion and love for dancing.
Adeleke tackle critics questioning his capability as Osun governor
The ‘dancing governor’, as he is fondly called, made this revelation on Wednesday, September 18, while responding to a tweet on X.
An X user, @Iwogoke, while praising the governor, stated that Adeleke has been busy fulfilling his electoral promises to the people of Osun state, while his political opponents believe he is only good at dancing.
Responding to the tweet via his verified X account, Adeleke explained that he loves dancing because it brings him joy.
Speaking further on his love for dancing, Adeleke highlighted that while dancing brings him immense happiness, his greater fulfilment comes from delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Osun state.
Adeleke tweeted:
"Dancing gives me joy, but delivering on my electoral promises and providing the dividends of democracy to the good people of Osun gives me even greater joy. Rehabilitation of primary health centers is ongoing in at least 200 out of 332 wards, and road construction is progressing in every Local Government."
The Nigerian Tribune confirmed the report in its publication on Wednesday.
Osun Gov Adeleke for late mother’s thanksgiving service
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Adeleke's family on Sunday, August 18, held the thanksgiving service of their late mother, senior mother in Israel, late Mrs Esther Adeleke.
The dignitaries who attended the event include Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and his Ogun state counterpart Dapo Abiodun.
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state was seen in a video alongside his nephew, Davido dancing on the big day.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.