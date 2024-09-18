Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, on Wednesday, revealed the actual reason why he loved dancing

In his engagement with his audience on social media platform X, Adeleke noted that while dancing brings him joy, fulfilling his electoral promises offers even greater satisfaction

Adeleke revealed that the rehabilitation of primary health centers is underway in 200 out of 332 wards, further showing his dedication to improving healthcare and delivering good governance to the people of Osun state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has explained the reasons behind his deep passion and love for dancing.

Adeleke tackle critics questioning his capability as Osun governor

The ‘dancing governor’, as he is fondly called, made this revelation on Wednesday, September 18, while responding to a tweet on X.

An X user, @Iwogoke, while praising the governor, stated that Adeleke has been busy fulfilling his electoral promises to the people of Osun state, while his political opponents believe he is only good at dancing.

Responding to the tweet via his verified X account, Adeleke explained that he loves dancing because it brings him joy.

Speaking further on his love for dancing, Adeleke highlighted that while dancing brings him immense happiness, his greater fulfilment comes from delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Osun state.

Adeleke tweeted:

"Dancing gives me joy, but delivering on my electoral promises and providing the dividends of democracy to the good people of Osun gives me even greater joy. Rehabilitation of primary health centers is ongoing in at least 200 out of 332 wards, and road construction is progressing in every Local Government."

The Nigerian Tribune confirmed the report in its publication on Wednesday.

