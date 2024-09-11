A 55-year-old woman, Ifeoma, collapsed and died while sharing a testimony during a church service in Lagos

The tragic incident took place at the Ministry Church in Ejigbo, as she sang songs of gratitude before suddenly slumping

Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead shortly after, which caused heartbreak among people

A 55-year-old woman identified only as Ifeoma, collapsed and died on Sunday while sharing a testimony during a service at the Ministry Church in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred around 8:48 a.m. on September 8, 2024, and led to her death a few minutes later.

Woman collapses and dies while sharing testimony at Lagos church. Credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

According to Lagos State Police Command spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, Ifeoma had approached the front of the church, singing songs of gratitude as she prepared to give her testimony when she suddenly slumped.

"She was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but was referred to the General Hospital in Isolo, where she was confirmed dead," Hundeyin said.

Tragedy strikes as woman dies

Following the incident, the zonal accountant of the church reported the matter to the police station. Detectives were dispatched to visit the hospital, where they learned that Ifeoma’s family had taken her body to Anambra State, her home region, for burial.

This tragic event is the second church-related fatality reported in Lagos this year. In May 2024, a 30-year-old man drowned after visiting Elegushi Beach for prayers.

No further details regarding the cause of Ifeoma’s death were immediately available.

Woman slumps, dies during prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 75-year-old woman, Bisi Adewumi, reportedly slumped during a prayer session at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in the Ibafo area of Ogun state.

Adewumi later lost her life while receiving treatment at a government hospital in Sagamu, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng