The untimely death of Nollywood producer and marketer, Chijioke Ike, has been announced by his colleague, Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop.

In the post on his Instagram page, he shared the picture of late Chijioke Ike and stated a few details of what happened to the vibrant man.

According to Stanley Ontop, Chijioke died at his home in the eastern part of Nigeria.

He disclosed that the marketer went for a family meeting, and he slumped and died during the gathering.

Stanley Ontp noted that Chijioke's untimely demise came as a rude shock to him, and it was so painful to hear.

The filmmaker said that the late marketer was the owner of Global Golden Movies.

However, the producer didn't give any further details about his late colleague.

Fans mourn Chijoke

Taking to the comment section of the post about the unfortunate incident, many wondered what would have happened to the late producer.

They shared their view about the sad news and pleaded with Stanley Ontop to be careful so that he will not be killed untimely.

Recall that Stanley Ontop was vocal when Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, died. He shared his view about Actor's Guild of Nigeria, AGN's action about Adanma Luke, the producer of the film where Junior Pope died prematurely.

Also, 2024 was not a palatable year for the Nigeria movie industry as a few of its actors, producer, and director died.

How fans reacted to Chijoke's death

Reactions have trailed the sad news about the death of the movie producer and marketer. Here are some of the comments below:

@chidinma__

"Stanley stay spiritually on guard make Dem no kpai you for us abeg."

@ebukaonuma:

"Global was good to me. Rest on goodman...death is a price all man gats pay."

@valentina_okolie:

"Jesus Christ."

@eberebeauty2:

"Lotawanu lotawanu ndi village di njo hooha. Have Jesus or otomokpo simple. May his soul rest in peace."

@seno_white:

"Oh no he's so young."

@chidinma__:

"Stanley stay spiritually on guard make Dem no kpai you for us abeg."

@officialmarcel6:

"2025 bikonu."

@giftshebaby:

"What is going on in Naija sef?"

@ijeo.maebu:

"Wat is happening in nollywood."

Stanley Ontop speaks about Junior Pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian movie producer made fans reacted after sharing his take about the late Junior Pope's obituary.

The deceased family had finally released the funeral arrangement of the late actor, who died in a boat mishap.

Many eagle-eyed netizens quickly spotted that the departed thespian was not addressed as a husband, among other things. Stanley Ontop also spoke as he asked a few questions from Junior Pope's family.

Source: Legit.ng