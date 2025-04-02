A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with a man who invited her on a date at a time when she was struggling financially

According to her, she had confided in him about lacking transport fare, and he kindly offered to cover her return journey

However, things took an unexpected turn when he asked her to spend the night at a hotel, but she declined, insisting she wanted to go home

A Nigerian lady recently recounted the frustrating experience she had with a young man who invited her on a date.

According to her, the man abandoned her at the place without providing the transportation fare he had promised.

Lady shares experience with date who refused to pay transport fare Photo credit: @miriamogb/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady painfully recounts trekking long distance home

The lady, who shared her story on X under the handle @miriamogb, explained that she had been struggling financially at the time and had confided in her date about her lack of funds for the return journey.

Despite his initial kindness in offering to cover her transportation costs, his behaviour took a different turn when he suggested they spend the night at a hotel.

When she declined, he refused to provide her with the promised fare, leaving her stranded.

The lady was forced to embark on a lengthy and stressful trek from Ikeja to Abulegba, a journey that left her physically and emotionally drained.

Lady recounts ordeal with date who wanted her to lodge with him. Photo credit: @miriamogb/X.

Source: TikTok

Her ordeal was compounded by the emotional distress she experienced upon returning home, where she spent hours in tears.

In her words:

"Years back. This guy invited me on a date. I only had my tfare for going and I told him. I got there and he said we should lodge. I refused. He then left and refused to give me tfare to go. My people, I trekked from Ikeja to abulegba. I cried for hours when I got home."

Reactions as lady shares experience with date

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to her story.

Yhetty Queen said:

"I wish I knew then I for wait for you for ile epo bustop to give you transport o."

Lone Wolf said:

"I would just buy drinks with the money and continue my journey as I don reach house already, though the matter is not laughing matter aswear."

Lucky Wings wrote:

"Me I for recommend shortest distance. Instead make u go take good shower come sleep for some hours then place him on call and thank him for stressing you. The guy no well."

Chris Chukwuka said:

"E depends on her side of abulegba. From ikeja to abulegba: the shortest cut na agege pen cinema."

Senator Adeyemi commented:

"Walk wey you suppose use do evangelism at least if you no fit bag man for date you suppose bag men for God."

HSP Mikan said:

"Sometimes the hardest experiences teach us to value ourselves more. That situation showed you your worth. Now you know your time and respect are non negotiable."

Iamebby said:

"I had a similar experience but I had transport fare. He picked me up from my house, drove me far away and immediately I noticed he was driving into a hotel, I told him to reverse the car. He did but refused to take me home. I insisted, he parked then came down and walked away."

Ifechukwu added:

"One thing my grandfather drummed into our mum which our mum passed to us is "Always have your own". This made us cultivate self-reliance very early. When going on a date,assume you're the one responsible for the date and act accordingly. You'll never be at the mercy of anyone."

See the post below:

Lady laments after dating Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady expressed her pain on social media after getting into a relationship with a Nigerian man.

According to the lady she had previously been in several relationships with White men who gave her 'princess treatment'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng