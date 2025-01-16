A video of Governor Ademola Adeleke playing a local drum during a meeting at Osun is trending on social media

Governor Ademola played a rhythm before handing the local drum to Prof. Attahiru Jega, who also made an attempt

The governor's video has since spurred reactions from many, including his nephew and music star Davido

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido has reacted to a trending video of his uncle and Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke playing a talking drum called 'Gangan' during a meeting.

The video showed Governor Ademola showcasing his skills as he played a rhythm on the local drum like a professional before handing it over to Profession Attahiru Jega, who was also present at the meeting.

Davido reshares clip of his uncle playing local drum. Credit: davido/aadeleke01

Source: Instagram

While Jega's attempt was not as good as that of the governor, the Osun State number one season joined others to applaud the former INEC chairman.

According to the reports, the meeting between Governor Adeleke and Jega took place in Osun on Wednesday, January 15.

Watch video showing the moments when Governor Adeleke and Prof. Attahiru Jega showcased their drumming talents:

Davido reacts as his uncle plays drum

The DMW label boss who reshared the video on his Instastory gushed about his uncle's prowess.

He wrote in a caption:

"E dey blood."

Below is a screenshot of Davido's reaction to video of his uncle playing local drum:

Screenshot of Davido's post.

Source: Instagram

In related news, Davido and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, stole the spotlight at billionaire Razaq Okoya's birthday party in Lagos with their dance moves.

More reactions as Governor Ademola plays drum

Governor Ademola, who is also known as the 'dancing governor' owing to different videos of his dance steps at events, has stirred reactions with the video of him playing the drums.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

nails__dairy:

"The man suppose be the commission for Happiness."

simbaa.47:

"Nah yy joy Noo fit leave dia family be dat, a happy family is a blessed family."

imbiliq:

"Na wetin he Dey use pay school fees."

nebs1881:

"Musical talent clearly runs in the family gene."

papiwizzzy:

"Come to Osun, this man dey work like say na next week be another election. Roads are being built."

knedved007:

"This governor na complete entertainer, talent runs in their family."

ilori_olaolu:

"Lol it is called talking drum for a reason….. abeg someone should tell us wetin Baba use the drum talk oooo

_2kind1:

"baba dn comot for dancing governor to drummer boy."

funny_mrjeff:

"The most happiest governor in Africa 😍 God bless him. And happy birthday in advance Mazi."

Davido speaks on his first contract

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the DMW label owner confirmed that the contract Tosin Ashafa gave him was a good one.

He, however, added that his father always wanted him to be fully in charge of whatever he was doing.

Davido revealed that his father supported him after witnessing the potential of his music through the video for his debut hit song, 'Dami Duro.'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng