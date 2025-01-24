Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - The operatives of the Lagos State CP Special Squad have arrested 2 suspects in connection to the kidnap of the wife of Retired Assistant-Inspector General, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, Mrs Odumosu.

Legit.ng recalls that Odumosu's wife was kidnapped by heavily armed men from her residence in the Arepo area of Ogun state.

The Force's public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, says the suspects upon interrogation confessed to their crime. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The suspects identified as 27-year-old Agbojule Smart and 30-year-old Keleke Michael were arrested in the early hours of Friday the 24th of January 2025 while on their way out of Lagos State.

The Force's public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement issued via the police X handle, @PoliceNG.

Adejobi said the suspects confessed to belonging to a gang of 4 upon interrogation by the Police.

The police spokesperson said the 2 other members of the gang had been neutralized previously.

He disclosed that the sum of Two Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N2,250,000) were discovered from the suspects.

According to Adejobi, the money was part of the requested ransom, 2 locally fabricated rifles, and 11 live cartridges.

In another tweet, Adejobi explained how the police operatives rescued Mrs Odumosu in the early hours of Thursday after spending seven days in captivity.

Adejobi said the anti-kidnapping unit tracked the kidnappers to a creek in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

He said that He said the kidnappers engaged in a shootout upon sighting the police but were overpowered by the gallant officers.

The Police PRO said two kidnappers were killed during the exchange of gunfire while four others fled and the victim was rescued without harm.

“In a commendable display of teamwork and swift action, police operatives attached to the Ogun State Command have successfully neutralised the kidnappers of Mrs. Odumosu, wife of retired Assistant-Inspector General, Hakeem Odumosu, and rescued her unharmed."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng