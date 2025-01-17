Fredrick Nwajagu, the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate has been declared free from terrorism charges slammed against him by the Lagos state government

The court ordered the immediate release of the embattled Igbo chief for lack of sufficient evidence by the government

Nwajagu landed into trouble and was imprisoned after he was seen in a viral video calling on Igbo indigenes in Lagos to recruit IPOB members to protect their properties

High court, Lagos division, has acquitted and discharged Fredrick Nwajagu, the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, of terrorism charges.

Court frees Igbo chief accused of threatening to invite IPOB to Lagos. Photo credit: Federal High Court Nigeria, Fredrick Nwajagu

Source: Facebook

Convicted for parading himself as a chief

On Wednesday, January 15, the presiding judge, Yetunde Adesanya, ruled that the Lagos state government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu failed to prove the terrorism charges against Nwajagu beyond a reasonable doubt.

Despite the acquittal, the judge convicted Nwajagu for parading himself as a chief in violation of the Oba and Chiefs Law of Lagos state.

As reported by The Cable, Nwajagu was sentenced to one year in prison, but given that he had already spent nearly two years in prison custody, the judge ordered his immediate release.

Why Nwajagu was arrested and imprisoned

Reports disclosed that in April 2023, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) arrested Nwajagu after a video surfaced online in which he made an “inciting statement”.

Nwajagu urged Igbo indigenes in Lagos state to recruit members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra to protect their properties from looters.

“IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that,” he said.

Following his actions, a magistrate court in the Yaba area of Lagos remanded Nwajagu in prison custody.

The Lagos state government subsequently arraigned him on a nine-count charge of terrorism and impersonation.

However, Legit.ng understands that the embattled Nnamdi Kanu, is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) but currently detained by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Kanu was subsequently arrested on October 14, 2015, and slammed with 11 charges, including terrorism and treasonable felony.

Enugu governor briefs Tinubu on I POB's sit-at-home

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu said residents of the state no longer observe the sit-at-home order declared by the IPOB.

Mbah noted that the people of Enugu now go about their business without fear of being attacked by sit-at-home enforcers.

The governor made these remarks after Tinubu paid a one-day official visit to Enugu on Saturday, January 4, 2025, during which he (Tinubu) commissioned some projects in Enugu state.

