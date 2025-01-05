Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu has said residents of the state he leads no longer observe the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Mbah noted that the people of Enugu now go about their business without fear of being attacked by sit-at-home enforcers

Mbah made these remarks after Tinubu paid a one-day official visit to Enugu on Saturday, January 4, 2025, during which he (Tinubu) commissioned some projects in Enugu state

Enugu, Enugu state - Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu has said residents of his state have discontinued observance of the controversial sit-at-home exercise.

Mbah spoke on Saturday, January 4, during Tinubu’s visit to Enugu, to unveil key government projects executed by the former's administration.

IPOB: 'Enugu no longer observe sit-at-home'

Legit.ng recalls that in June 2021, Nnamdi Kanu, a Nigerian separatist leader who also holds British citizenship, was arrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria. Since then, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which is agitating for the breakaway of southeastern Nigeria, announced and intermittently enforced regional sit-at-home orders every Monday and sometimes also on other weekdays to register its protest against his continued imprisonment.

Addressing Tinubu on Saturday, January 4, Governor Mbah said:

"We no longer observe sit-at-home in Enugu. Our people go to work every day of the week, and we no longer take orders from non-state actors.”

Legit.ng reports that the president clapped when the Enugu governor provided him with that update.

Furthermore, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain lauded Tinubu’s credentials as “a true federalist”, saying the Nigerian leader “stands out brightly, and the legacies thereof will long earn you resounding accolades.” He credited President Tinubu with the ‘infrastructural developments’ in Enugu state, asserting that they are mainly possible because of his "bold initiatives”.

Tinubu leaves Enugu

Meanwhile, Tinubu returned to Lagos after his work visit to commission various projects for the Enugu government.

Dada Olusegun, President Tinubu's special assistant on social media, shared the video on his official X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night, January 4.

‘You’re my friend,’ Tinubu tells Enugu gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu praised Mbah as a good thinker.

The president told Mbah that with cooperation and focus, "we can go places together".

