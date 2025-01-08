Governor Charles Soludo has reacted to allegations that he is against the release of IPOB supreme leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Anambra state governor said he has been actively working towards Kanu’s release from detention over terrorism charges

The governor accused his political opponents of being responsible for the allegation to tarnish his image

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has rubbished allegations that he is against the release of the supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu from prison.

Kanu is in detention at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja over terrorism charges after he was repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021 under controversial circumstances.

Soludo said criminals have hijacked the agitation for Biafra’s independence Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

Soludo said allegations that he had been reluctant towards the quest for Kanu’s release is “misinformation,” Premium Times reports.

The governor accused his political opponents of being responsible for the allegation to tarnish his image.

The state commissioner for information, Law Mefor, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 7.

“Contrary to the false claims, Governor Soludo has been actively working towards Nnamdi Kanu’s release, as he hopes that Nnamdi Kanu’s release will help restore peace and stability in the Southeast.”

Mefor said the governor was “deeply concerned” about the hijack of the Biafra agitation by criminals.

According to Soludo, criminals have hijacked the agitation for Biafra’s independence with kidnapping, robbery, ritual killings, and other heinous crimes for ransom.

“This development has not only undermined the legitimacy of the Biafra agitation but has also posed a significant threat to the security and stability of the South-east region,”

Enugu governor briefs Tinubu on I POB's sit-at-home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu said residents of the state no longer observe the sit-at-home order declared by the IPOB.

Mbah noted that the people of Enugu now go about their business without fear of being attacked by sit-at-home enforcers.

The governor made these remarks after Tinubu paid a one-day official visit to Enugu on Saturday, January 4, 2025, during which he (Tinubu) commissioned some projects in Enugu state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng