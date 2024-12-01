A viral video claiming to show Donald Trump calling for Nnamdi Kanu's release has been fact-checked

Digital investigations indicate that the video was manipulated from an original video of Trump speaking during the US election

Meanwhile, the video's claim of a "November 31st" deadline for Kanu's release is also an error since November only has 30 days

A video circulating on social media purports to show the United States President-elect Donald Trump calling on the Nigerian government to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The video appears to show Trump speaking at a rally, with a split screen displaying photos of President Bola Tinubu and Kanu.

US President-elect Donald Trump never asked the Nigerian government to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credits: @Puddden, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Trump supposedly said that Kanu's detention has gone on too long and that the Nigerian government should respect the principles of freedom and the rule of law. He also allegedly threatened to withdraw US aid to Nigeria if Kanu is not released by "November 31st, 2024."

Did Trump truly ask Tinubu to release Kanu?

Digital investigations by Africa Check and AFP Fact Check reveal that the video is a deep-fake.

A reverse image search of a screenshot from the video led to the original video of Trump speaking to his supporters during the US election.

Legit.ng notes that Trump's verified X account did not feature the video in question. Furthermore, no credible news reports or public statements indicated that Trump discussed the Kanu issue or gave a speech directed at the Nigerian government.

The video's claim that Kanu should be released by "November 31st" is also a clear error, as November only has 30 days.

Verdict: Trump did not ask for Kanu's release

The video claiming that Trump called for the release of Kanu is not authentic.

It is a deep-fake that poses serious risks by misleading the public and fueling misinformation.

