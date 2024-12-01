Did US President-elect Donald Trump Ask Tinubu's Govt to Release IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu?
- A viral video claiming to show Donald Trump calling for Nnamdi Kanu's release has been fact-checked
- Digital investigations indicate that the video was manipulated from an original video of Trump speaking during the US election
- Meanwhile, the video's claim of a "November 31st" deadline for Kanu's release is also an error since November only has 30 days
A video circulating on social media purports to show the United States President-elect Donald Trump calling on the Nigerian government to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The video appears to show Trump speaking at a rally, with a split screen displaying photos of President Bola Tinubu and Kanu.
Trump supposedly said that Kanu's detention has gone on too long and that the Nigerian government should respect the principles of freedom and the rule of law. He also allegedly threatened to withdraw US aid to Nigeria if Kanu is not released by "November 31st, 2024."
Did Trump truly ask Tinubu to release Kanu?
Digital investigations by Africa Check and AFP Fact Check reveal that the video is a deep-fake.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
A reverse image search of a screenshot from the video led to the original video of Trump speaking to his supporters during the US election.
Legit.ng notes that Trump's verified X account did not feature the video in question. Furthermore, no credible news reports or public statements indicated that Trump discussed the Kanu issue or gave a speech directed at the Nigerian government.
The video's claim that Kanu should be released by "November 31st" is also a clear error, as November only has 30 days.
Verdict: Trump did not ask for Kanu's release
The video claiming that Trump called for the release of Kanu is not authentic.
It is a deep-fake that poses serious risks by misleading the public and fueling misinformation.
US election 2024: Tinubu congratulates Trump
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Tinubu congratulated Trump on his re-election as the 47th president of the United States.
In a statement released by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed his eagerness to strengthen the bond between Nigeria and the US, particularly in navigating the complexities of the modern world.
Tinubu expressed optimism that Trump's leadership will bring peace closer to the global community.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.