Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) operating in the southeast region

In their recent operations in Enugu and Anambra states, troops of the Joint Task Force, killed at least 13 IPOB men and arrested three kidnappers

The spokesman of the task force, Lt. Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, confirmed this in a statement and shared further details on the successful operations

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Troops of the Joint Task Force South-East, operating under "Operation UDO KA," have successfully neutralized 13 armed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and apprehended three kidnappers in recent operations in the South-East.

Army take down 13 IPOB members in recent operations in Southeast. Image of troops for illustration purposes. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Insecurity: Troops recorded successful operations

The spokesman of the task force, Lt. Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, revealed this to the press in a statement on Monday, December 23, in Enugu state.

According to him, the efforts are part of a sustained clearance operation aimed at ensuring peace and security throughout the Yuletide season.

He also noted that this was part of the Joint Task Force's mission to clear the South-East of security threats.

Unuakhalu said that the Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Hassan Dada, had called on all well-meaning citizens to continue to support the joint task force.

He said that citizens of the South-East can do this by providing timely, reliable, and credible information.

“Remember, security is everybody’s business. It is not in the hands of security agencies alone.

“When you see something, say something by calling the JTF Operation UDO KA’s toll-free line -193 and press Option 2—to speak directly to Headquarters Operation UDO KA,” he said.

Enugu and Anambra operations

On December 21, 2024, Sector 1 troops of the task force conducted an ambush operation along the Amouka-Umouka Road in Udi Local Government Area, Enugu state.

The operation targeted kidnappers, leading to a firefight that resulted in the neutralization of one kidnapper, with others fleeing the scene.

During the operation, the troops recovered items, including an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 17 rounds of ammunition, several personal items, and a sum of N8,900 in cash.

Also, on December 16, 2024, Sector 5 troops conducted a clearance operation in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra state, neutralizing three IPOB members and destroying a fortified house and shrine used by the group.

How the kidnappers were arrested

The spokesman also said that on December 16, troops of Sector 5 conducted a clearance operation within Mbosi and Isseke general areas in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra, where three IPOB members were neutralised.

“The suspects operating in a stolen tricycle on sighting the troops attempted to make a U-turn but were apprehended.

“Other items recovered were: one mobile phone, the sum of N6,600, and two Knapsack bags used for concealing the weapons,” he said.

Read articles linked to IPOB operations in southeast:

Soludo speaks on Nnamdi Kanu's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Chukwuma Soludo insisted that Nnamdi Kanu's release will not effect change in the Southeast region.

According to Soludo, the insecurity plaguing the Southeast is not connected to the genuine Biafran struggle but is driven by organized criminal gangs using the Biafran cause for personal gain.

The Anambra state governor argued that Kanu's release would likely not resolve the crisis, as the criminals who fuel the unrest are more interested in wealth than liberation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng