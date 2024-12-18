Governor Chukwuma Soludo has cited one major reason why Nnamdi Kanu's release will not effect change in the Southeast region

Soludo said insecurity plaguing the Southeast is not connected to the genuine Biafran struggle but is driven by organized criminal gangs using the Biafran cause for personal gain

The Anambra state governor Soludo argued that Kanu's release would likely not resolve the crisis, as the criminals who fuel the unrest are more interested in wealth than liberation

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has expressed doubt that the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), would end the ongoing insecurity in the Southeast, citing a growing link between criminals and the Biafran movement.

Soludo: "Criminal elements have hijacked Biafran struggle"

According to Soludo, criminal elements had hijacked the Biafran struggle and were exploiting Kanu’s name for their own selfish gains, which has further fuelled violence, kidnappings, and other criminal activities in the region.

He emphasized that even if Kanu is released, the criminals would likely not heed his call, as their motives had shifted from liberation to wealth, with locals often viewing them as heroes, further complicating efforts to tackle the insecurity in the southeastern region.

According to Punch and The Cable, Soludo spoke on Tuesday, December 17, during a press briefing at the Governor’s Lodge in Anambra state.

Soludo stated thus:

“The so-called agitators have transformed into organised criminal gangs. They hide in forests, kidnapping innocent citizens for ransom, and they justify their atrocities under the pretext of Biafra. Let us be clear—this has nothing to do with any liberation movement.”

“Kanu and IPOB have repeatedly dissociated themselves from these criminals. Even if Nnamdi Kanu is released today, I’m not sure they would listen to him because what they now pursue is wealth, not liberation.

“They have become enemies of the people they claim to protect. Who are they fighting for when they kidnap and kill their own people?”

The IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) since he was extradited from Kenya in June 2021 and charged with treasonable felony.

Bianca Ojukwu speaks on Nnamdi Kanu's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of foreign affairs for state, Bianca Ojukwu, has expressed confidence that the government would soon release Nnamdi Kanu.

Ojukwu maintained that Tinubu understood the importance of releasing Kanu in identifying the real freedom fighters and those causing violence in the southeast.

The minister made the comment at the 13th memorial anniversary of her late husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

