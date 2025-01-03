DSS operatives killed members of IPOB, ESN, and bandits across Niger State and the South East

The DSS played a crucial role in reducing insecurity, particularly during the festive period

In Niger State, the DSS successfully eliminated bandits and seized weapons and motorcycles

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have killed several members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their Eastern Security Network (ESN), alongside numerous bandits in Niger State.

The recent operations come as part of an ongoing crackdown on armed groups causing unrest in various regions of Nigeria.

DSS launches operations against IPOB/ESN members, bandits Photo credit: @OfficialDSSNG

Source: Twitter

A senior police operative, who spoke anonymously, revealed that the DSS had played a pivotal role in reducing insecurity, particularly during the recent festive period, Leadership reported.

“Before Christmas, the DSS identified several IPOB and ESN camps in the South East. In collaboration with other security agencies, we successfully neutralized IPOB/ESN leaders who had been terrorizing communities,” the source explained.

The DSS led successful operations to dismantle IPOB/ESN strongholds across Imo, Enugu, Abia, Anambra, and Ebonyi states.

Key targets included camps in Orsu, Oru East, and Oru West in Imo state, where heavy weapons and explosives were seized and destroyed.

Bandits eliminated in Niger State

In addition to combating IPOB and ESN, the DSS also launched operations against armed bandits in Niger State, This Day reported.

Sources confirmed that several bandits, who had been terrorizing residents on motorcycles and looting stores in Rafi Local Government Area, were killed.

The DSS seized their weapons and motorcycles during the operation.

This latest strike marks the second major offensive by the DSS in Niger State within a week.

Earlier, three bandits were neutralized in Dogon Dawa, Mairiga LGA.

The DSS has also made notable arrests in the North-East and North-West in recent weeks, including a successful operation in Zamfara and Maiduguri.

Although the operation resulted in the death of numerous bandits, three DSS operatives were injured in the field.

“The operatives are currently receiving medical treatment,” a source confirmed.

Despite these setbacks, the operation has been hailed as another significant success in the ongoing effort to restore peace and order in affected regions.

Nigerian Army kills ‘notorious terrorist’ in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a notorious” terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Ma’oli, was killed alongside other suspected terrorists in Zamfara state.

Troops of the 1 Brigade in Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, killed Ma’oli on Thursday, December 26.

The military operation that led to Alhaji Ma’oli’s death and that of others took place in Mai Sheka village close to Kunchin Kalgo town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng