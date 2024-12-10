As 2024 draws to a close, Google Trends has unveiled the most-searched topics that resonated deeply with Nigerians.

Among these were the untimely and painful deaths of notable figures whose legacies sparked waves of emotion across the nation.

Notable Nigerians who died in 2024 Photo credit: @IgboHistoFacts

Source: Twitter

From beloved entertainers to prominent public figures, these individuals left an indelible mark that Nigerians remembered and honoured.

Here's a look at the top 10 Nigerians whose deaths trended the most this year:

1. Junior Pope

Topping the list was actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope. His untimely death on 10 April 2024 in a boat accident on the River Niger left fans devastated.

Travelling to Asaba for a movie shoot, Junior Pope’s passing was shrouded in confusion after early reports falsely declared him alive. The tragic loss of three crew members alongside him deepened the sorrow.

2. Mr. Ibu

The comedic icon John Okafor, known as Mr. Ibu, passed away on 2 March 2024 at the age of 62.

His humour and charm endeared him to millions, and his sudden demise prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow entertainers.

3. Herbert Wigwe

Nigerian banking and philanthropy mourned the loss of Herbert Wigwe, who died unexpectedly on 9 February 2024.

Wigwe was the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings. He died in a helicopter crash in California, United States.

His passing sparked widespread interest, leaving many in shock over the void left in the financial sector.

4. Sisi Quadri

Yoruba movie enthusiasts bid farewell to Sisi Quadri, who passed on 1 March 2024 at 44 after a brief illness.

Known for his comedic genius, his death was a significant blow to the Yoruba film industry.

Tunde Olayusuf, who is a colleague of the late actor, took to his social media handle to confirm his death.

5. Ifeanyi Ubah

Prominent businessman and politician Ifeanyi Ubah died on 27 July 2024 in London due to cardiac arrest.

Ubah, 52, contributed to Nigeria’s economic and political development and that earned him lasting recognition.

6. Aduke Gold

The sudden death of gospel minister Aduke Gold on 12 August 2024 shocked fans and followers.

Known for her talent and entrepreneurial spirit, her passing at the young age of 34 was deeply mourned.

7. Onyeka Onwenu

The legendary “Elegant Stallion” Onyeka Onwenu collapsed and passed away on 30 July 2024 while performing at a high-profile event in Lagos.

At 72, her legacy in music and film remains unparalleled. Legit.ng reports that Onwenu was laid to rest in Lagos on Friday, August 30.

8. Amaechi Muonagor

Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor succumbed to kidney failure on 24 March 2024 at 62.

His illustrious career and inspiring battle against health challenges earned him admiration.

9. Liam Payne

The international music community, including Nigerian fans, mourned the death of Liam Payne, a former One Direction member, on 16 October 2024.

His tragic fall from a hotel balcony at just 31 years old triggered global tributes.

A report via Associated Press disclosed that Buenos Aires police gave a statement that Payne’s fall led to “extremely serious injuries", and he was declared dead by medics on the spot.

10. Rukayat Gawat

Renowned Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat passed away on 24 September 2024, leaving a gap in Nigeria’s religious and cultural music scene.

The sad news was made public by prominent Ilorin-based cleric Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh via his official Facebook page.

Her soulful renditions were cherished by many.

Tears as Mohbad dies at 27

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, has passed on at 27.

Popular entertainment journalist Ovie confirmed the singer's death in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

It was revealed that the 27-year-old Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng