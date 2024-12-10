The family of Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas, has been thrown into mourning following the death of his younger sister

Kefas’s younger sister, Atsi died four days after she was shot by armed robbers who attacked the vehicle carrying her and her mother

It was gathered that she died on Monday, December 9 in a private hospital in Abuja while receiving treatment for injuries sustained

FCT, Abuja - Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas’s younger sister, Atsi has died four days after she was shot by armed robbers.

Legit.ng reported that armed men suspected to be bandits attacked the vehicle of Governor Kefas's mother along Kente Road, leaving his sister injured.

Atsi sustained a gunshot wound and was airlifted to Abuja for further medical care after initial treatment in Wukari.

The 44-year-old Atsi died in a private hospital in Abuja while receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the robbery attack.

According to Premium Times, a reliable family source said the governor’s sister died on Monday night, December 9 in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Kefas family and the state government were yet to confirm Atsi's death as of the time of this report.

Wukari, the governor's hometown, has witnessed previous security challenges, raising concerns about the safety of residents and travelers in the area.

