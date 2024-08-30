Nigeria’s celebrated music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, was on Friday, August 30, laid to rest in Lagos

The artiste died on July 30, 2024, aged 72, at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, after collapsing at an event honouring a friend, Stella Okoli

Dignitaries who attended Onwenu's burial include popular presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, and the governor of Abia state, Alex Otti

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, attended the burial of Onyeka Onwenu, the iconic Nigerian singer.

Legit.ng reports that Onwenu was laid to rest in Lagos on Friday, August 30.

Peter Obi is still sad over Onyeka Onwenu's death. Photo credits: @IgboHistoFacts, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Onwenu collapsed at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okoli, founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company on July 30. She was confirmed dead at Reddington Hospital in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Apart from Obi, another prominent politician who attended the burial was Alex Otti, the governor of Abia state.

Writing on his verified X page, Obi said:

"Today in Lagos, I joined family, friends and other mourners to pay my last respects to the late iconic song star, my very dear elder sister, Onyeka Onwenu, who was laid to rest. I still recall, with pain, her final moments before she took the final bow on 30th July, all of which I completely witnessed.

"Late Onyeka Onwenu remained a national treasure, who believed in a more united and progressive Nigeria.

"In her last performance on stage before the tragic incident that fateful day, she sang her popular song, "One Love Keep Us Together", and this bears significant testament to her belief while she lived here on earth.

"Once again, I like to extend my condolences to her children, family, friends, loved ones, and all of us, during this difficult time.

"May we all find the strength and courage to bear her sad irreplaceable loss. May God grant her eternal rest and protect, and bless her family always."

Onyeka Onwenu’s burial: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, following Onwenu's burial, several Nigerians expressed their sadness about her demise. Netizens prayed for her. Legit.ng captures some comments on X below:

Chimaeze Chinweike wrote:

"This is painful."

@emeraldTEC said:

"May get gentle soul rest in peace.

"This is a reminder that we're all leaving this world one day. So let's use our time wisely."

Owoseni Samuel wrote:

"So sad that her body can't be taken to her village for burial.

"May God forgive her sin and grant her eternal rest but it is sad that her body can't be laid to rest in Igboland peacefully."

Read more on Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu's body leaves hospital

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Onwenu's body was transported from the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

In a footage obtained, a black ambulance moved out of the hospital as voices could be heard saying that it contained the corpse of the 'You and I' hitmaker.

Source: Legit.ng