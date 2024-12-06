BREAKING: Prominent Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Muyideen Bello Buried in Ibadan, Video Emerges
Ibadan, Oyo state - The remains of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, have been laid to rest.
Bello was buried after the Muslim afternoon prayer (Asr) on Friday, December 6 — per Islamic funeral rites.
Legit.ng had reported how Bello died on Friday morning, December 6, 2024, aged 84.
He has now been buried at his Akobo residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, with a large crowd of mourners attending his burial.
Earlier, a complete recitation of the Holy Qur'an was performed as a prayer for the deceased after the Jumu’ah prayer at the Central Mosque within his residence.
The recitation was attended by clerics, family members, and sympathisers.
Watch the video of Muyideen Bello's burial here.
