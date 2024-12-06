Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, a prominent Nigerian Islamic scholar and lecturer, has passed away at the age of 84

Bello was widely recognized for his teachings and contributions to Islamic thought, impacting many through his lectures and community involvement

His death was announced on December 6, 2024, and has led to an outpouring of condolences from the Islamic community and beyond

Nigerians have reacted to the death of Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello, a renowned Islamic scholar and preacher, who reportedly passed away at the age of 84.

Alhaji Bello, who was born in 1940 in Ibadan, Oyo state, was widely known for his profound Islamic teachings.

His death was announced by another prominent Islamic scholar, Alfa Aribidesi of At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’awah on Friday morning, December 6.

One of his ardent followers and Islamic singer, Alhaji Basit Olarenwaju, popularly known as Aponle Anabi, also shared the image of the scholar with tearful emojis on his official Facebook page on Friday.

Following reports of the cleric's death, tributes are pouring in from colleagues, friends, and admirers. His legacy as a devout scholar and compassionate leader will be deeply missed.

Nigerians react as as Muyideen Bello dies

As usual, mixed reactions have trailed the demise of the popular Islamic preacher, Muyideen Bello. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:

@OwoSports1 tweeted:

"End of An Era!

"Every soul will taste death according to Holy Book of Quran, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello has gone to meet his Creator.

"May Almighty Allah Forgive All Your Shortcomings and Grant you a Permanent home in Aljanat Firdaus."

@The_socialistt tweeted:

"Rest in peace Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello. A staunch voice on Islamic teachings in those CD days.

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings."

@OgbeniDipo tweeted:

"Rest in peace Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello. He was such a wise religious leader, full of wisdom and understanding of our culture. Condolences to our Muslim brothers and sisters and to his family."

@Iampenlord tweeted:

"May Allah accept the return of Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, forgive his sins and reunite him with the pious predecessors."

@Advsola tweeted:

"Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello. Omo! 💔

"May Allah accept his return and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Inna Lillah wa inna illahi rajihun."

@IdrisAOni1 tweeted:

"We ask Allah in His infinite grace and mercy to accept the return of our father, Shaykh Muhyideen Ajani Bello and admit him to the ranks of those who lived and died promoting the word of Allah and the Sunnah of RasūluLlah (ṣallāLlahu 'alayhi wa sallam). Āmīn."

@abdullahayofel tweeted:

"Popular Islamic cleric Sheik Muhyideen Ajani Bello has passed away, SubunaLlah 😭😭

"May Almighty ALLAH accept his return and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus."

@uzamatt tweeted:

"Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello.💔💔💔

"May Almighty ALLAH illuminate his qabr and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus."

@ronkecarew tweeted:

"Oh no! May Allah swt grant Baba Jannah."

@suleiman_qasim tweeted:

"Allah ya jikan shi da rahma

"May his soul continue to rest in peace."

