Nigerian Hairstylist Attempts Guinness World Record, Makes 23 Hairstyles in Two Hours
- A Nigerian lady has begun her attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) of the longest marathon hairstyles made by an individual.
- The Nigerian hairstylist joined the train of other Nigerian creatives to achieve the GWR to set a new record.
- She is attempting to break records through creativity, African culture and modern hair expressions for all genders.
A Nigerian hairstylist, Ejibunu Caroline, in an attempt to break the GWR for longest hairstyle, has embarked on a non-stop hairstyling.
The attempt, which began Wednesday, December 4, 2024, will end on Thursday, December 5, 2024.
The GWR is a British reference book published yearly, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world. Between 1955 and 1999, it was known as "The Guinness Book of Records."
Sharing the attempt on her Facebook account, Caroline said:
Passion, dedication, and skill are evident in every single style she creates.
See her post below:
Netizens backs Caroline for GWR attempt
Social media users have thrown their weight behind the hairstylist for the attempt.
See their reactions below:
Esther Abisoye
The lord is your strength
Dada Yetunde Lizzy
Welldone darling the lord is ur strength
Harmder Temitope O
Weldone girl
Ayeyemi Omolara
Go Caro. Go laura
Adeyosoye Adeseeke
Olami Fola
So adorable!
Horlayinka Oyinbojuni Akinmoladun
The lord is your strength
Dele Fasan
Keep the momentum Sister, We LOVE YOU!
Akinbinu Vincent
More Energy... You are getting there
Nelson Wizzy Adewale Akinbanjo
Congratulations dear
Florence Funmilola Emah
God will strength you my love
Olasumbo Oladapo Adeleye
Go girl!
Other Nigerians who have attempted GWR
Nigerians across their various fields have attempted the GWR in the time past. These Nigerians include Hida Baci, Ojumola Bello, Oside Oluwole, aka, Khoded, and many others.
Legit.ng had earlier reported that in 2023, Hilda broke the GWR for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. She ended the attempt with 93 hours and 11 minutes.
Also, Actress Ojumola Bello embarked on longest acting marathon in September 2024. For Olaniyi Israel Eniola, a 300-level Federal University computer science student from Oye Ekiti, he achieved a feat for longest drumming marathon in 2024.
