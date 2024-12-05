A Nigerian lady has begun her attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) of the longest marathon hairstyles made by an individual.

The Nigerian hairstylist joined the train of other Nigerian creatives to achieve the GWR to set a new record.

She is attempting to break records through creativity, African culture and modern hair expressions for all genders.

A Nigerian hairstylist, Ejibunu Caroline, in an attempt to break the GWR for longest hairstyle, has embarked on a non-stop hairstyling.

The attempt, which began Wednesday, December 4, 2024, will end on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Lady begins 24 hoours hairstyle attempt for GWR. Photo credit: Ejibunu Caroline

Source: Facebook

The GWR is a British reference book published yearly, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world. Between 1955 and 1999, it was known as "The Guinness Book of Records."

Sharing the attempt on her Facebook account, Caroline said:

Passion, dedication, and skill are evident in every single style she creates.

See her post below:

Netizens backs Caroline for GWR attempt

Social media users have thrown their weight behind the hairstylist for the attempt.

See their reactions below:

Esther Abisoye

The lord is your strength

Dada Yetunde Lizzy

Welldone darling the lord is ur strength

Harmder Temitope O

Weldone girl

Ayeyemi Omolara

Go Caro. Go laura

Adeyosoye Adeseeke

Olami Fola

So adorable!

Horlayinka Oyinbojuni Akinmoladun

The lord is your strength

Dele Fasan

Keep the momentum Sister, We LOVE YOU!

Akinbinu Vincent

More Energy... You are getting there

Nelson Wizzy Adewale Akinbanjo

Congratulations dear

Florence Funmilola Emah

God will strength you my love

Olasumbo Oladapo Adeleye

Go girl!

Other Nigerians who have attempted GWR

Nigerians across their various fields have attempted the GWR in the time past. These Nigerians include Hida Baci, Ojumola Bello, Oside Oluwole, aka, Khoded, and many others.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that in 2023, Hilda broke the GWR for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. She ended the attempt with 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Also, Actress Ojumola Bello embarked on longest acting marathon in September 2024. For Olaniyi Israel Eniola, a 300-level Federal University computer science student from Oye Ekiti, he achieved a feat for longest drumming marathon in 2024.

