Buhari's Former Aide Babafemi Ojudu Shares How He Drank Urine as a Prisoner
- Senator Babafemi Ojudu, a former aide to erstwhile Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, has recounted his ordeals under the military junta
- Ojudu said he was arrested and detained on 15 different occasions over allegations bordering treason
- Ojudu, in a recent media chat, shared how as a journalist, he survived several life-threatening hostilities during the era of the former military leaders, Ibrahim Babangida and the late Sani Abacha
Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Senator Babafemi Ojudu, a former special adviser on political matters to ex-Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed how he drank his urine to survive in prison, under military regimes.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Wednesday, December 4, Ojudu made the revelation in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, during a media interaction with journalists, on his new book titled ‘Adventures of a Guerrilla Journalist’.
Ojudu launches Adventures of a Guerrilla Journalist
Ojudu, a veteran journalist, was arrested 15 times and incarcerated under the military regime.
Ojodu's new book, which he said captures his struggles for the sustainability of democracy under the military regime, gave a detailed account of the threats he faced as a journalist and other dangerous experiences he encountered.
He said:
“There was a time I drank my urine when I was dying. I had diarrhoea and no medication was given to me. I read a book about someone who says urine cures illnesses and maybe because I had faith in it, I could not feel the illness again the following day after drinking it."
Furthermore, Ojudu stated that the book is to pay homage to those who died in the struggle for their commitment to a truly democratic society.
Sani recalls prison experience with Obasanjo
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central, said prison warders "harassed" him during his time in prison over two decades ago.
Sani, in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, said custodians of the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison in Lagos also tormented erstwhile head of state and former president, General Olusegun Obasanjo.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.