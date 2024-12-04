Senator Babafemi Ojudu, a former aide to erstwhile Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, has recounted his ordeals under the military junta

Ojudu said he was arrested and detained on 15 different occasions over allegations bordering treason

Ojudu, in a recent media chat, shared how as a journalist, he survived several life-threatening hostilities during the era of the former military leaders, Ibrahim Babangida and the late Sani Abacha

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Senator Babafemi Ojudu, a former special adviser on political matters to ex-Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed how he drank his urine to survive in prison, under military regimes.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Wednesday, December 4, Ojudu made the revelation in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, during a media interaction with journalists, on his new book titled ‘Adventures of a Guerrilla Journalist’.

Ojudu revealed that he had to drink his urine to survive in prison and that he had diarrhoea as he was left to die without medication. Photos credit: Ojudu Babafemi

Ojudu launches Adventures of a Guerrilla Journalist

Ojudu, a veteran journalist, was arrested 15 times and incarcerated under the military regime.

Ojodu's new book, which he said captures his struggles for the sustainability of democracy under the military regime, gave a detailed account of the threats he faced as a journalist and other dangerous experiences he encountered.

He said:

“There was a time I drank my urine when I was dying. I had diarrhoea and no medication was given to me. I read a book about someone who says urine cures illnesses and maybe because I had faith in it, I could not feel the illness again the following day after drinking it."

Furthermore, Ojudu stated that the book is to pay homage to those who died in the struggle for their commitment to a truly democratic society.

