Chief Imam of Jos Central Mosque in Plateau state, Sheikh Lawal Adam Abubakar, has reportedly passed away at the age of 80

The renowned cleric was confirmed dead on Thursday, at a private hospital in Jos, after battling with a brief illness

Bashir Lawal Adam, the son of the late Imam, confirmed the passing of his dad to the press and shared further details

Sheikh Lawal Adam Abubakar, the Chief Imam of Jos Central Mosque in Plateau state, has died.



"Imam dies after brief illness", Son said

On Thursday, Bashir Lawal Adam, the son of the late chief imam, confirmed the death. He disclosed that his father died on Thursday afternoon at a private hospital in Jos, Plateau state capital, after a brief illness.

As reported by Daily Trust, he noted that the late Islamic cleric, who died at the age of 80, left behind three wives, 14 children and many grandchildren.

Reacting to the unfortunate development, the Plateau state publicity secretary of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Sani Mudi, described the cleric’s death as a loss to the entire Muslim community in the state, Daily Nigerian reported.

Mudi, in a statement, said:

“The late Sheikh Adam was an erudite scholar, Islamic jurist, renowned Qur’anic scholar, and a respected leader of the Muslim community. He was appointed Deputy Chief Imam in 2009 and later Chief Imam in 2015.”

The statement further disclosed that the late Imam would be buried on Friday morning, July 12, after funeral prayers.





“The Muslim Ummah in Jos sorely miss such a respected scholar and Leader. Allahumma Agfir lahu warhamhu wa’afu anhu,” the statement read.

