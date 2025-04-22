Five people has reportedly lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries when a trailer truck lost control and rammed into a crowd of Easter celebrants in Billiri, Gombe state

The Gombe State Police Command confirmed in a statement and attributed the accident to brake failure

Following the tragic accident, angry youths went on a rampage and burned the truck, and attacked the Billiri Divisional Police Headquarters

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Gombe state - Five people have reportedly died and eight others injured on Monday, April 21, when a truck rammed into a procession of Christian faithful celebrating Easter in Billiri town, Billiri Local Government Area of the state.

Easter tragedy: Angry youths take action as 5 die

Angry youths burn truck, attack police over deaths. Image of police boss for illustration purpose. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The Gombe state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to the press.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

He disclosed that five persons, including two male and three female, were pronounced dead by medical personnel, while eight others were responding to treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe and General Hospital, Billiri.

According to the police PPRO, the lone crash, which involved a heavy-duty truck, happened along the Gombe-Yola Road around 6.30am on Monday morning.

“A trailer truck transporting grains from Adamawa State to Gombe lost control due to brake failure while approaching a gathering of Christian faithful who were on procession to celebrate the Easter season in Billiri town. The vehicle veered off the road and tragically ran into the crowd, including some Muslim residents who were observing from the roadside,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the incident, some aggrieved youths in the area set the vehicle ablaze, looted some shops and subsequently marched to the Billiri Divisional Police Headquarters, throwing stones and other dangerous objects at the officers on duty.

The PPRO said the Divisional Police Officer and several other police personnel sustained varying degrees of injury during the unrest.

“However, normalcy has been restored,” he added.

Easter: Gombe governor reacts as truck kills 5, injures 8

Gombe governor reacts as 5 killed as truck rams into procession in Gombe during Easter. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Gombe state government

Source: Facebook

Reacting, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, directed relevant authorities to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and vowed that those found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

“We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable, and decisive action will be taken against anyone found wanting in this incident,” the governor said.

Read related articles here:

Man who drove on wrong lane killed father, 3 children, maid in Osun

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a tragic road accident on the Ife-Ilesa expressway in Osun state claimed the lives of a man, his three children, and their maid on Saturday, April 19.

The crash occurred when a Mark trailer, allegedly driving on the wrong lane, collided with the family’s Toyota Hilux.

The truck driver is currently in police custody, while the FRSC gave an update on the status of the man's wife, who was also involved in the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng