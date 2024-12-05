A lecturer, Inih Ebong, has finally secured victory 22 years after he was sacked by the University of Uyo (Uniuyo) in Akwa Ibom state

Calabar, Cross River state - A Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar in Cross River state, has granted victory to a lecturer, Inih Ebong, for being unjustly sacked by the University of Uyo (Uniuyo) in Akwa Ibom state over 22 years ago.

Ebong, an associate professor at the theatre arts department was unjustly sacked in 2002 over a false accusation that he abandoned his duty.

UNIUYO’s appeal for a stay of the execution of a 2020 judgement of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria was dismissed by the appellate court on Tuesday, December 4.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria had ordered UNIUYO to reinstate Ebong and pay him all his entitlements and damages.

As reported by Premium Times, Ebong’s lawyer, Nse William confirmed the development on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s all over. It’s all over. Everything is over. We give glory to God.”

The excited lecturer thanked Nigerians who stood by him throughout his travail, especially billionaire Femi Otedola, who sponsored his medical treatment, and a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong.

Reacting to the appellate court judgement, he said:

“The road is now as clear as the apian way for me to enforce that judgment (of the industrial court). Whether the vice-chancellor likes it or not, he must pay that money. It is his karma.”

Lecturer appreciates Otedola after sponsored medical treatment

Legit.ng earlier reported Ebong took to social media to thank Otedola, for his assistance.

The man, in August 2020, had fallen sick following a heart condition and after crying out to the public, via an NGO and the media, Otedola came to his rescue.

Several Nigerians have taken to the comment section to shower praises and blessings on the billionaire for coming to his rescue.

