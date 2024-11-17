The Chief Imam of Minna, Niger state capital, Sheikh Isah Ibrahim Fari, has passed away at the age of 93

According to reports making the rounds on Sunday, the prominent Islamic cleric died on Saturday night, November 16, at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna

Niger state governor, Umaru Mohammed Bago, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the cleric's demise as a sad loss to the state and Muslim Community

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Niger Governor Bago reacts as Minna Chief Imam dies. Photo credit: Umaru Mohammed Bago

Source: Facebook

Minna Chief Imam's death: Niger Governor Bago react

Daily Trust reported that Niger state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has expressed grief over his death.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the death of Sheikh Fari as a sad loss to the state and the entire Muslim Community.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, November 17, Governor Bago said:

"I commiserate with the Minna Emirate, family members, and the Muslim Ummah, over the death of the Chief Imam of Minna, Mal. Ibrahim Isah Fari.

"May Allah grant the deceased Aljannat Firdausi."

The Jana-izah is scheduled to take place by, 2pmat Minna Central Mosque, on Sunday.

