Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, a renowned Islamic preacher from Ibadan, has passed away. The news of his demise was confirmed on the Facebook page of fellow preacher Alh Basit Olanrewaju Katibi Bello Aponle Anobi.

Although details surrounding his death are still unclear, the Islamic community is mourning the loss of this influential figure. Sheikh Bello was known for his impassioned sermons and contributions to Islamic scholarship.

As news of his passing spreads, tributes are pouring in from colleagues, friends, and admirers. His legacy as a devout scholar and compassionate leader will be deeply missed.

Sheikh Bello's impact on the Islamic community in Ibadan and beyond cannot be overstated. His teachings and guidance inspired countless individuals, and his memory will continue to be cherished.

Further information regarding funeral arrangements and other details will be shared as they become available. For now, the focus is on honoring Sheikh Bello's life and legacy, and offering condolences to his loved ones.

Below are some of the comments on the Facebook post:

Bako Bola Aisha wrote:

"Innalilahi wainna illahi rojium,Baami may ALLAH (SWT)forgive your sins and grant you Aljanat firdaus Amin."

Olanrewaju Balikis Bolanle mourns:

"Subuanllahi, almighty Allah great him Aljanat Fridaus".

Rashidat Adenike commented:

"May Almighty Allah grant him Jannat Firdaus."

Jimoh Taofeek Kolawole reacted:

"May Almighty Allah great baba Alijannat fridaous."

Atiku Balikis Dasola stated:

"Subhanallah, Soo it's true, May Almighty Allah grant baba Janna firdaos Ameen."

See the Facebook post here:

Source: Legit.ng