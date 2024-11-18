Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto has asked the state's organised labour to submit a proposal for the new minimum wage

The governor expressed the commitment of his government to immediately implement the new minimum wage once it is submitted and reviewed

This is coming as over 20 states have commenced the implementation of N70,000 new minimum wage, the federal government announced

The Sokoto state government has taken a significant step towards implementing the new minimum wage, meeting with the state's Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to discuss the details. According to the government, they are ready to start paying the new minimum wage as promised by Ahmed Aliyu and are now awaiting the state council of the Nigerian Labour Congress to submit its proposal.

In a video of the meeting shared by the governor's aide on Monday, November 18, the governor's representative said this proposal would outline the specifics of the new wage structure, which the government will then review and adjust as necessary to ensure speedy implementation.

The government's commitment to implementing the new minimum wage is a welcome development, especially considering that some states have been hesitant to adopt it. In fact, only about 20 states have begun paying the new minimum wage of N70,000 approved by the federal government.

Labour threatens state not paying minimum wage

Organised Labour has been vocal about its expectations, warning that states refusing to implement the new minimum wage would invite serious unrest.

"Today, we had a discussion with the organized Labour on the implementation of the new minimum wage as promised by the governor.

"We want to assure you that the state government is ever ready to implement and start paying the new minimum wage. We are now waiting for the state council of the Nigerian Labour Congress to submit its proposal for the new minimum wage.

"The state government will study the proposal and make adjustments necessary for speedy implementation of the new wage. We believe the new salary structure will be ready soon for further action on its implementation."

States where teachers get N18,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NUT has expressed pessimism that the local governments in Nigeria may not be able to pay primary school teachers once the implementation of the new minimum wage commences.

The report indicated that some states, including Nasarawa, Enugu, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, and Kogi, did not implement the new minimum wage when the N18,000 was approved.

Mike Ene, the NUT national president, maintained that some states do not implement the N30,000 minimum wage for LG teachers, saying it is not the responsibility of the state governments.

