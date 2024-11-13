The NUT has expressed pessimism that the local governments in Nigeria may not be able to pay primary school teachers once the implementation of the new minimum wage commences

The National Union of Teachers (NUT) has expressed concerns about the ability of Local Governments (LGs) to pay the new minimum wage of N70,000 to primary school teachers. This concern stems from the Local Government's failure to implement the previous minimum wage of N30,000.

In some states, including Nasarawa, Enugu, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, and Kogi, LG workers have not received a pay increase since 2011, when the N18,000 minimum wage was approved.

According to The Punch, the NUT's General Secretary, Mike Ene, highlighted that some states did not implement the N18,000 minimum wage for teachers at the local level, with governors claiming that local governments employ teachers. Ene emphasized the need for uniform implementation of the minimum wage, stating that there should be no segregation.

NULGE speaks new minimum wage

Despite these concerns, the President of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Hakeem Ambali, assured that the minimum wage would be implemented across the board once LG autonomy commences. He noted that governors had previously claimed LGs were autonomous, preventing them from negotiating minimum wage on behalf of LG workers. However, with LG autonomy in place, this issue will be resolved.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has also given all states an ultimatum of December to implement the minimum wage. This move is expected to pressure state governments to comply. Meanwhile, the Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker has suggested removing primary school teachers' salaries from the LGs' list to ensure timely payment.

States that did not implement the old minimum wage, according to The Punch report:

Abia Adamawa Bauchi Nasarawa Kogi Sokoto Taraba Yobe Zamfara Imo Gombe

When FG will implement LG autonomy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government is set to implement the Supreme Court judgment granting local government financial autonomy.

Hakeem Ambali, the NULGE national president, said that the committee set up by the federal, state and local government authorities had concluded their meetings and signed the technical document.

According to Ambali, President Bola Tinubu is expected to sign the technical document and the FAAC is expected to disburse the allocation according to the Supreme Court judgment.

