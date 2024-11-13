States where Govt Teachers Still Get N18,000 as Minimum Wage, Full List Emerges
- The NUT has expressed pessimism that the local governments in Nigeria may not be able to pay primary school teachers once the implementation of the new minimum wage commences
- The report indicated that some states, including Nasarawa, Enugu, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, and Kogi, did not implement the new minimum wage when the N18,000 was approved
- Mike Ene, the NUT national president, maintained that there are some states that do not implement the N30,000 minimum wage for LG teachers, saying they're not under the state governments
The National Union of Teachers (NUT) has expressed concerns about the ability of Local Governments (LGs) to pay the new minimum wage of N70,000 to primary school teachers. This concern stems from the Local Government's failure to implement the previous minimum wage of N30,000.
In some states, including Nasarawa, Enugu, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, and Kogi, LG workers have not received a pay increase since 2011, when the N18,000 minimum wage was approved.
According to The Punch, the NUT's General Secretary, Mike Ene, highlighted that some states did not implement the N18,000 minimum wage for teachers at the local level, with governors claiming that local governments employ teachers. Ene emphasized the need for uniform implementation of the minimum wage, stating that there should be no segregation.
NULGE speaks new minimum wage
Despite these concerns, the President of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Hakeem Ambali, assured that the minimum wage would be implemented across the board once LG autonomy commences. He noted that governors had previously claimed LGs were autonomous, preventing them from negotiating minimum wage on behalf of LG workers. However, with LG autonomy in place, this issue will be resolved.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has also given all states an ultimatum of December to implement the minimum wage. This move is expected to pressure state governments to comply. Meanwhile, the Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker has suggested removing primary school teachers' salaries from the LGs' list to ensure timely payment.
States that did not implement the old minimum wage, according to The Punch report:
- Abia
- Adamawa
- Bauchi
- Nasarawa
- Kogi
- Sokoto
- Taraba
- Yobe
- Zamfara
- Imo
- Gombe
When FG will implement LG autonomy
Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government is set to implement the Supreme Court judgment granting local government financial autonomy.
Hakeem Ambali, the NULGE national president, said that the committee set up by the federal, state and local government authorities had concluded their meetings and signed the technical document.
According to Ambali, President Bola Tinubu is expected to sign the technical document and the FAAC is expected to disburse the allocation according to the Supreme Court judgment.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng