Ekiti Governor Approves N70k As New Minimum Wage, Details Emerge
- Governor Oyebanji has fulfilled his promise to improve workers' welfare by announcing a N70,000 minimum wage for Ekiti state
- In a statement on Tuesday, the governor disclosed that the wage increase includes adjustments for pensioners and assured that "no one will be left behind"
- Tanimola Kolade, the special assistant on digital communications to the governor, confirmed on Tuesday and shared further details
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state.
In a terse statement on Tuesday, November 19, Oyebanji also pledged that all workers would be carried along and consequential adjustments added to pensions have been agreed upon.
Tanimola Kolade, the special assistant on digital communications to the governor, confirmed.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He tweeted:
"Ekiti State Government approves N70,000 as the new Minimum wage in the State with all consequential adjustments agreed. This cuts across all sectors with pensioners also captured.
"Governor Biodun Oyebanji has fulfilled his promise that no one would be left behind."
Legit.ng recalled that Oyebanji on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, presented N42 million cash to 82 workers for their outstanding performance in the service.
During the 2024 Public Service Forum and Award ceremony, Oyebanji made a fresh pledge to workers and assured them of the payment of the new minimum wage.
Read more about the new minimum wage here:
- Tinubu's minister, Wike approves new minimum wage for FCT workers
- Minimum wage: Oyo Governor Makinde approves N80,000 salary for workers
- Borno Gov Zulum begins payment of new minimum wage
Minimum wage: Tinubu’s FG to spend N6.5tn
Relatively, Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government hinted that spending on personnel costs will increase by at least 60% in 2025.
FG noted that this was due to the implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments in federal workers' salaries.
The MTEF report detailed how the budgeted N6.56tn as personnel expenditures in the 2025 budget will secure payment of the new minimum wage.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.