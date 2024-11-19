Governor Oyebanji has fulfilled his promise to improve workers' welfare by announcing a N70,000 minimum wage for Ekiti state

In a statement on Tuesday, the governor disclosed that the wage increase includes adjustments for pensioners and assured that "no one will be left behind"

Tanimola Kolade, the special assistant on digital communications to the governor, confirmed on Tuesday and shared further details

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

In a terse statement on Tuesday, November 19, Oyebanji also pledged that all workers would be carried along and consequential adjustments added to pensions have been agreed upon.

"Ekiti State Government approves N70,000 as the new Minimum wage in the State with all consequential adjustments agreed. This cuts across all sectors with pensioners also captured.

"Governor Biodun Oyebanji has fulfilled his promise that no one would be left behind."

Legit.ng recalled that Oyebanji on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, presented N42 million cash to 82 workers for their outstanding performance in the service.

During the 2024 Public Service Forum and Award ceremony, Oyebanji made a fresh pledge to workers and assured them of the payment of the new minimum wage.

Minimum wage: Tinubu’s FG to spend N6.5tn

Relatively, Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government hinted that spending on personnel costs will increase by at least 60% in 2025.

FG noted that this was due to the implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments in federal workers' salaries.

The MTEF report detailed how the budgeted N6.56tn as personnel expenditures in the 2025 budget will secure payment of the new minimum wage.

