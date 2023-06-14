There are speculations that the position of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Minister of Defence might have been determined

However, one name continues to ring a bell and remains on the lips of power brokers and political stakeholders

A security expert has revealed that retired General Tukur Yusufu Buratai remains the best fit for the position

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu will release the list of his ministerial nominees and submit it to the 10th National Assembly for scrutiny in a matter of weeks.

Predictions are already ongoing for some of the top positions in President Tinubu’s cabinet, and some big names are on the lips of power brokers and political stakeholders.

Speculations have it that the retired General Tukur Buratai is in pole position to become the next National Security Adviser or Minister of Defence. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Tukur Buratai

However, the National Security Adviser and the Minister of Defence position is the most talked-about post, and one name continues to resurface amidst the dilemma surrounding these coveted offices.

Former Army boss, and diplomat, Tukur Yusufu Buratai has recently been the centre of attraction whenever the conversation about the NSA and MOD position pops up.

There have been mixed reactions from political pundits and netizens about how they perceive his antecedents.

Renowned literary critic and writer Ikhide Roland Ikheloa once described Buratai as the executor of the evil that created the uprising #EndSARS.

He stated this in his recent tweet dated Saturday, June 10.

Similarly, Bolaji Olatunde, a writer and a publisher, tweeted:

"Wait o. The same Buratai under whose watch army officers murdered Nigerians at Lekki in October 2020?

"A political support group of.. Bola Tinubu on Monday hailed the contributions of MKO Abiola, and former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, for upholding the country’s unity."

The true Buratai and his track records

Meanwhile, Dr Sani Abubakar, a security expert and analyst, spoke to Legit.ng giving an insight into the factual antecedents of the retired general.

He noted that there is more than meets the eye; and that people only perceive his personality from the surface level, not the in-depth.

Dr Abubakar said power seekers are orchestrating the taunting and berating conversations about Buratai.

He said:

"I see the way the name of Buratai is being rubbished all over the place because some people thought Tinubu might appoint him.

"I believe some sinister individuals whom I will prefer to label as cowards are afraid of the fast and rising profile of Buratai. They see him as a threat to their political ambition.

"They want to be made NSA or minister of defence, and the way they see his name flying around the media space frightens them.

"Thus, they sponsor all kinds of frivolous and fraudulent allegations against him to tarnish his image."

Dr Abubakar revealed that Buratai's track record precedes him as he is credited for ending the daredevil Boko Haram sect in the northeast.

He described Buratai as a force to reckon with, a tactical genius on and off the battlefield who has shown exemplary traits in combat and fighting against insurgency.

He stated that Buratai's mastery of the security and defence sector and his cordial fraternal relationship with people across all the geopolitical regions of Nigeria will always make him desired.

Tinubu and Buratai's similarities

He likened Buratai to President Tinubu based on influence in their various field.

Dr Abubakar stated that Buratai's influence in defence and security is unmatched, just like it is for Tinubu, who became President despite not holding a political office since 2007.

When asked if he thinks Buratai is the best fit to head the Ministry of Defence or become the NSA to the President, Dr Abubakar said:

"If it is true that Mr. President is considering him for the NSA job, I will say this is an excellent choice. Why? Because he is well prepared and suitable for that.

"He was an infantry General for about 40 years and COAS for sixty-six months which made him to be a reservoir of knowledge, experience, and tactics. He is like three COAS merged into one person."

Buratai: Military general turn researcher

The security expert revealed that since Buratai left active military activities, he has been researching to unearth possible solutions to combat insecurity in Nigeria.

It was gathered that the former general has instituted the Tukur Buratai Research Centre where there has been research on national and international security issues like the Sudanese crisis, NATO in the Pacific, what Africa should do against the jihadists’ challenges in the Sahel, and so on.

Dr Abubakar also told Legit.ng that Buratai’s loyalty to his bosses has also been a significant factor in his success.

He said:

"That was why the former president retained him as COAS for sixty-six months. He is also very prudent when it comes to fiscal matters. He has also worked hard for the APC.

"So what's wrong if the President deems it fit to nominate him to occupy any high office in the land? Tell me who in this country is best suitable for that job?"

He, however, noted that it is still at the discretion of the President to make his appointment, as he also urged Nigerians to stay away from triggering hate campaigns against the retired general.

