The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved sweeping reforms to boost civil servants’ allowances and welfare benefits

The changes, announced by Head of Service Didi Walson-Jack, will impact workers across all salary structures

With improved pay, new retirement packages, and enhanced compensation schemes, the reforms aim to strengthen morale and productivity in the public service

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved a significant rise in peculiar allowances and welfare benefits for civil servants. The move is designed to improve take-home pay and morale across the public service.

The announcement was made on Friday, April 24, 2026, by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, during a press briefing in Abuja.

Nigeria approves civil service allowances increase to boost workers’ welfare and morale. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

According to PUNCH, she explained that the reforms were endorsed by the Federal Executive Council and will affect workers under both the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) and the Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS).

Peculiar allowances across all grade levels

Walson-Jack confirmed that the revised peculiar allowances will apply to all grade levels, ensuring both junior and senior officers benefit. She noted that virtually all allowances listed under the Public Service Rules have now been reviewed, including duty tour allowance (DTA), estacode, and book allowance.

A key highlight is the approval of 100 percent Duty Tour Allowance for civil servants attending approved training programmes, whether travel is involved or not.

“Even if you are based in Abuja and attend training within Abuja, you are entitled to full DTA,” she said.

New exit benefit scheme for retirees

Beyond salary adjustments, the government introduced a new exit benefit scheme for retiring civil servants under the Contributory Pension Scheme. Effective January 1, 2026, retirees will receive 100 percent of their total annual emoluments as an exit package, in addition to their pension.

Walson-Jack described the initiative as a step toward ensuring dignity in retirement, stressing that no public servant should leave service without adequate financial support.

Employee compensation scheme operationalised

The government also confirmed the operationalisation of the Employee Compensation Scheme, which provides financial protection for workers who suffer job-related injuries or death.

The reforms come at a time when labour unions have been calling for improved welfare, as rising living costs continue to affect workers. Analysts believe the combined measures will strengthen financial stability for civil servants and improve overall productivity in the public sector.

Civil servants receive 100 percent duty tour allowance for approved training programmes. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

FG releases list of approved loan apps in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has released an updated list of approved loan applications in 2026.

The announcement was made to provide clarity for consumers and ensure that only licensed digital money lenders operate within Nigeria’s financial technology space.

According to the official document, the FCCPC stated that the register was part of its ongoing efforts to regulate the digital lending industry and protect borrowers from unlicensed operators. The Commission explained that the approved list contained companies and applications that had successfully met its compliance requirements.

Source: Legit.ng