Daniel Ejeh Abraham, a former pastor at Dunamis Church who left Christianity, has drawn the ire of some Christians over his recent Facebook post

The former Christian shared what he observed about Satan since he left Jesus Christ, triggering mixed reactions on social media

While some people expressed belief that he would one day return to the Christian faith, others criticised him for his statement

A former Dunamis International Gospel Centre pastor, Daniel Ejeh Abraham, who quit the church in 2018 and also left Christianity, has caused a stir on Facebook over his post involving Jesus and Satan.

Daniel, who now identifies as a humanist, shared on Facebook something he observed since the day he left Jesus Christ.

Daniel Ejeh Abraham stated that Satan no longer bothers him. Photo Credit: Daniel Ejeh Abraham

Source: Facebook

In his Facebook post on May 4, the Benue indigene wrote that Satan no longer bothers him since he left Jesus Christ.

He wrote:

"Since the day I left Jesus Christ satan left me alone."

Satan, also known as the Devil or Lucifer, is understood in Abrahamic religions (Judaism, Christianity, Islam) as a powerful, evil spiritual entity, the adversary of God, and the tempter of humanity.

Some Christians knocked Daniel for his statement. Since leaving Christianity, Daniel has been speaking out on social media against the beliefs and practices of his former faith.

A former pastor says Satan has stopped disturbing him since he left Jesus Christ. Photo Credit: Daniel Ejeh Abraham

Source: Facebook

See the former Christian's Facebook post below:

Reactions trail ex-Christian's statement on Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Christian's post below:

Jesse Mark said:

"The same Jesus you left, you shall return to someday. That’s the faith of all creation. But i pray you realize this truth before your breath is taken off from this side of life."

Abimiku Caleb said:

"Sure na! D devil has no problem with those who are not his!

"You're the devil so, why should he be concerned about you sir?"

Ramsey Abujubuju said:

"To believe in existence of God, you must believe in existence of Satan as well. The two comes as a complete package."

Promise Mopane said:

"Of course, if Satan is fighting against himself, how can his kingdom stand? Do you know these scriptures?"

Evangelist Lawrence Ayuk said:

"You are right, Satan cannot fight his son. As you left Jesus you became his son so he won't fight you."

Alex Hanifa Simon said:

"I'm still wona an who's also a spirit..... Your confusion is of great concern o."

Charles A Paul said:

"You don ever see Satan dey disturb a demon? Why are you expecting him to disturb you. When fisherman use hook catch fish, e no need feed am again. Driver no fit disturb conductor because of transport fare because na the same bus they dey. You and Satan don join the same coalition 😁."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former Dunamis Church pastor who dumped Christianity had mentioned how much pastors were paid.

Ex-pastor pierces his ears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former Nigerian pastor who left Christianity had pierced his ears.

The humanist and former Christian said he wants to do anything that makes Christians angry. In a video, the man, who hails from Benue state, flaunted his dreads and said he would consider having a tattoo.

He said his wife got him the beautiful earrings. He shaded Christians, saying his adornments would now make it easier for him to end up in hell.

Source: Legit.ng