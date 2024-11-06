Mrs. Aminat Dupe Ibrahim, wife of Admiral Ola Sa’ad Ibrahim, passed away in Abuja on November 5, 2024, after a brief illness

Funeral prayers will be held at the National Mosque in Abuja on November 6, 2024, followed by burial at Gudu Muslim Cemetery

The Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) has extended condolences and called for support for the grieving family

FCT, Abuja - Mrs. Aminat Dupe Ibrahim, the wife of former Chief of Defence Staff and former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ola Sa’ad Ibrahim, has passed away in Abuja.

The tragic news broke late on Tuesday night, November 5, following a brief illness.

Family sources have confirmed the death, revealing that Mrs. Ibrahim was surrounded by her loved ones in her final moments, Vanguard reported.

She is survived by her husband, children, and several grandchildren.

The family has announced that the funeral prayers for the late Aminat Ibrahim will take place today, Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Her burial will follow immediately after at the Gudu Muslim Cemetery in Apo, Abuja.

The Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) has expressed its condolences to Admiral Ibrahim and his family, The Punch reported.

In a statement, the association asked its members, veterans, and the wider community to offer their support and prayers to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

"May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her Al Jannah Firdaus, and give Admiral Ibrahim the fortitude to bear this loss," the statement read.

Chief of Army Staff Taoreed Lagbaja is dead

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of the Army Staff.

The presidency said Lagbaja died on Tuesday night, November 5, in Lagos after a period of illness at the age of 56.

President Tinubu appointed him as Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, and prior to that, he had served in various capacities, including as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

