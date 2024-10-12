Ekiti state governor Biodun Oyebanji has announced that his administration has implemented the new minimum wage

The governor made the announcement during the 2024 pensioners' day in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Sunday, October 12

Oyebanji also announced that senior citizens would get consequential adjustment payments to their pensions

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has announced the implementation of the new minimum wage of N70,000 for workers in the state service. This declaration was made during the 2024 Pensioners' Day celebration in Ado Ekiti, marking the beginning of activities for the second anniversary of his administration.

Oyebanji emphasized that the minimum wage has become a law binding on all states, demonstrating his commitment to improving the lives of Ekiti residents. Additionally, pensioners will receive consequential adjustments added to their pensions.

Abiodun announces programmes he initiated

Vanguard reported that the governor said his administration has initiated various programs to support senior citizens. These include a free Health Insurance Scheme for pensioners and gratuities, with over N70 billion released so far.

During the event, Oyebanji presented cheques valued at N3.5 billion to 829 pensioners who retired between 2014 and March 2015.

The governor's efforts were praised by labour leaders and pensioners. Kolapo Olatunji, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, commended Oyebanji's administration for bringing succour and hope to retirees. The National Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Godwin Abumisi, also lauded the governor's initiatives.

Oyebanji urged retirees to continue praying for his administration's success. The state Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, thanked pensioners for their support. The governor's commitment to workers' welfare and pensioners' benefits underscores his administration's focus on improving the lives of Ekiti residents.

