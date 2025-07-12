A Nigerian woman shared her painful story on Facebook, revealing how her husband refused to return to Nigeria after swearing to live abroad

The woman described her experience since her husband left her in Nigeria and said she had become a single mother

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the woman's situation and advised her

A Nigerian woman bitterly complained that her current husband refused to return to Nigeria.

She stated that he had sworn to spend his whole life abroad without caring if he had a wife or not.

A Nigerian woman shares how her husband swore to live his whole life abroad. Photo: Favour Chidinma

Source: Facebook

The woman, identified as Favour Chidinma, said she foolishly married him and had now become a single mother due to his absence.

She described her life without him as 15 years of pain.

Favour said in her Facebook post:

“Suddenly, I have turned to be a single mother, because I foolishly married a man who has sworn to spend his whole life in abroad not minding if he has a wife or not,15 years of pain.”

A woman says her husband had sworn to live his whole life abroad, making her a single mother. Photo: Favour Chidinma

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail woman’s post over abandonment

Sandra Uju said:

"Nnem u don try abegi , I no fit try that rubbish called abroad marriage. Move on ok. Sending you big hug."

Ifeoma Favour Onyebuchi said:

"15 years is not a joke. It is well with your soul. What the enemy meant for evil, God will turn around for your good. Your new beginning is coming."

Anene Chinenye EmJay Obiedo said:

"For him to be behaving like this I believe he might be married over there and moved on with his life because there's no other good reason a man should abandon his wife and children for 15 whole years. Haaaaaa me I cannot ooo, I for don return him money sharrrp. I know it's not easy but just be strong for yourself and your child, God knows why it happened like this Sha, it's well."

Princess Goodness Ezenekwe said:

"I even thought you posted for someone till I read comments. It’s time to move on ma’am 15yrs is too long I’m sure he has another family there."

Favour Monday said:

"Before you make this post. I understand how much you have endure. Move on. Live your life as if he don't exist. If you can endure for 15yrs. Then what are you waiting for again. The lord is your strength."

Bridget Mabbydiamond Okenyi said:

"This is painful...take it easy or better still return his bride price & settles if someone better comes."

In related stories, a lady congratulated her husband for his second wife, while a man married three wives at once.

Woman searches for 2nd wife for husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman took to social media to seek a 2nd wife for her husband, as she gave her reasons.

She stated why she admired polygamy and what she expected from her husband and the co-wife she was seeking.

Netizens reacted as she listed the terms and conditions for her anticipated polygamous marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng