Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory at the National Assembly, has announced her resignation from the Labour Party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The senator, who has been at loggerheads with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, announced her defection in a trending video shared by the ADC on social media, adding that her defection was due to the internal crisis rocking the Labour Party.

According to Senator Kingibe, the Labour Party is currently divided into two factions, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could not accept any of the factions, stating that this could affect him in the 2027 elections.

Nigerians react as Kingibe dumps LP

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video of the senator, expressing their views about the development. Below are some of their comments:

Henry commented:

"The same Senator Ireti that said she will show Wike shege for Area council election in FCT has decamped from Labour Party to ADC, which party will she be supporting in the upcoming Council election?"

Emmanuel Okafor said:

"E don set oo! Senator Ireti Kingibe has resigned from the Labour Party, she don port go ADC. 2027 wahala go choke for FCT — to fight Wike, na coalition go sure pass. Make everybody dey wise. Politics na strategy."

Tunde Alobe reacted:

"Coalition is the best thing to happen to Nigeria in recent times. The ruling party has already infiltrated the other main opposition parties like PDP, SDP and LP. We need a viable opposition party to put the ruling party on its toes. It's not just about winning the presidency in 2027."

Social Account position:

"She is not doing anything in FCT Abuja as a senator, let her point out any project she has done to any community in Abuja? She is just hiding under the PO to win the election, she is all about urself, this time around u will fail, but look at the House of Representatives. Chinedu is working."

Chinelo reacted:

"I don’t trust this woman; she should retire except she can show meaningful development for her constituents, she was oppressed; I would rather quit than accept oppression. Yet to see the difference between APC and ADC. Obi will only add more dirt to his already stained clothing."

Kingibe tackles Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has again been dragged by the FCT Senator, Ireti Kingibe, over the sealing of some properties by the FCTA for failure to pay ground rents.

Senator Kingibe expressed concerns about the FCTA action, stating that the law did not recognise seizing, sealing and revocation as a penalty for a default in ground rent.

Recall that the Wike-led FCTA commenced the sealing of properties in Abuja over failure to pay ground rent, which spanned 10 to 40 years.

Source: Legit.ng