A Nigerian woman celebrates her successful relocation to the UK after getting her visa in just 9 days, following a lengthy 3-year wait for a Canadian study permit

In a TikTok video, she shared her journey to the United Kingdom, including her last moments in Nigeria.

She reflected on the significance of God's timing, as some advised her to continue applying for Canada after she shared her journey

In a video by @realmosunmola on TikTok, the lady showed her journey to the United Kingdom and how she spent her final days in Nigeria.

She captioned her video:

“God's time: Finally going to the UK after I waited for a Canada study permit for 3 years and I got my UK visa in days. When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen.

“Nothing good comes easy they say. But there's always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Reactions trails lady's UK visa

@digitalviewpoint said:

"Uk visa is the easiest if you get your money."

@MAMI said:

"Sis all I’ll say is congratulations my love. Don’t allow all this hate comments get to you and for the people advising you to still keep trying for Canada whatever don’t answer pray for Gods direction I swear I have been in the Uk for almost 1yr and it has been amazing stay where God wants you to stay people Dey Canada when Dey suffer too, ask God if this is your promise land don’t just move. He who works without God is lame. if the Uk is yours then you shall dominate it like the Israelite dominated canna."

@toms_aj1 said:

"It’s even better because it’s easier to settle down in the UK for now. Small jobs for students are hard to find in Canada these days. You can come over later, Canada is a beautiful country."

@God's Favourite_ said:

"Congratulations, oya start coming, I will host you......pele,is not easy."

@Ife said:

"Congratulations, you are welcome here, what city are you going, let’s see how we can support you to settle in."

@debraisglobal said:

"Congrats. Once u settle down small. Continue your Canada japa for pr if at all."

@Olar said:

"It's not God's time. you meet up the Visa requirements that's why you get."

@bal_1140 said:

'Hope you carry your complete school fees come ? Dem nor Dey tell person o . Except you wan fight depression when school begin drag you follow ground."

In related stories, a Nigerian lady in the UK left the country after four years, while another returned to Nigeria after battling with mental health.

UK-based woman leaves son in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother in the UK shared why she left her two-year-old son behind in Nigeria after visiting.

In a TikTok video, the woman explained the reasons she took her son to Nigeria and who she left him with.

She opened up about the only regret she had about her decision, sparking reactions from netizens who saw the video.

