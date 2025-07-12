Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to Gatwick (LGW) in London from Ahmedabad (AMD), crashed in June 2025

The Air India plane crash claimed the lives of 241 people on board, except one who survived, while 19 others at the residential area it crashed into also died

Preliminary report on the cause of the crash from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) showed the pilots' communications that suggest their actions led to the crash

Preliminary report on Air India crash

Preliminary report on the cause of the crash from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has indicated that the two engine fuel control switches were simultaneously moved to "Cutoff", which led to the loss of thrust in the air. With the report, investigators are now looking at the crew's actions rather than mechanical faults.

The aircraft, which was registered as VT-ANB, earlier landed on the same day from Delhi before it was cleared for its flight to the United Kingdom. It was carrying 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew and two flight crew members. It was reported that the aircraft received its clearance for takeoff at about 08:07 UTC from runway 23 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (VAAH).

EAFRs data of the crashed Air India

The Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFRs) data revealed more details about the incident. During the time that the failure happened, a cockpit voice recorder captured a question asked by one of the pilots, “Why did you cut off?”. This indicated that the action was not intentional.

According to the data, another pilot responded and denied it. The co-pilot was flying the aircraft while the captain was saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the pilot.

The two engines started a relight sequence within 10 seconds after their switches were turned to the "run" position. Unfortunately, the recovery was not sufficient. One of the engines showed the signs of stabilisation while the other failed to regain its core speed.

Thus, the failure of the aircraft to maintain its altitude led to the disaster. It impacted buildings within just one nautical mile of the departure end of the runway.

Air India: Man dies after wife's burial

Legit.ng earlier reported that a UK-based father of two, Arjun Patoliya, tragically died in the Air India flight crash that killed 241 passengers.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12, 2025.

Arjun was returning to the UK after fulfilling his wife Bharatiben’s last wish by conducting burial rites and scattering her ashes in a village river in Gujarat.

