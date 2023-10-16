Over 20 states in Nigeria have accumulated a whopping N790 billion in unpaid pensions and gratuities

Most of the debts were passed down from previous administrations in the state

Rivers and Benue states owe the most pension in the country, with N119 billion and N100 billion, respectively

About 21 states in Nigeria owe retirees close to N800 billion in inherited pensions and gratuities.

Checks reveal that River State tops the list of states with a vast backlog of unpaid pensions and gratuities to N119 billion, followed by Benue State with N100 billion.

In terms of geopolitical spread spread, the South West zone ranks high with a whopping N256 billion, while the Niger Delta follows with N225 billion.

Vanguard reports that previous governments accumulated pensions and gratuities in states where incumbents now grapple with liquidating their debts.

Only Kaduna and Kebbi states are up to date in the payment of pensions and gratuities to retirees in the state.

The figures owed by 13 states could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Ondo: N56 billion

The Rotimi Akeredolu-led state government owes over N56 billion in pensions and gratuities.

Pensioners say the unpaid benefits included local state and state governments.

The accumulated pensions and gratuities run from 2014 till date.

Ekiti: N40 billion

Ekiti State has about N40 billion in outstanding pensions and gratuities running from 2014 till date.

Ogun: N64 billion

Alongside Ondo and Ekiti states is Ogun State, with 64 billion in outstanding pensions and gratuities.

Dapo Abiodun’s government allegedly inherited about N68 billion in pensions and gratuities and managed to pay just N4 billion.

Osun: N50 billion

Osun State, one of the South West states, owes N50 billion in pensions and gratuities. Pensioners in the state said they last paid in 2022.

Oyo: N36 billion

According to pensioners in Oyo state, unpaid pensions and gratuities in the state amount to N43 billion and run from 2008 till date.

Governor Seyi Makinde is said to have paid about N10 billion in compliance with a court order.

Lagos: N10 billion

Feelers indicate that about 100,000 civil servants in the state are yet to receive their pensions worth over N10 billion,

Reports say the state government has disbursed N52 billion to pensioners in the last four years.

Cross River: N24 billion

The state government owes N24 billion in pensions and gratuity to retirees from the state.

Most of the unpaid pensions were accumulated during the administration of ex-Governor Liyel Imoke in 2024.

Bayelsa: N28 billion

Checks show that the state owes N28 billion in pensions in 2007. However, the current state government is up to date with its payment of pensions and gratuities.

Delta: N54 billion

Delta State is said to owe over N54 billion in pensions and gratuities.

The state government reportedly guaranteed N40 billion to the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) for the payment of accumulated benefits to retired local government workers, primary school teachers, and staff of Local Education Authorities.

The state government is said to run a contributory pension scheme since 2007.

Plateau: N21 billion

Plateau State is reportedly up to date in paying pensions but owes about N21 billion in gratuities and death benefits.

Bauchi: N23 billion

The government recently settled about N4 billion in pensions and gratuities but still owes N23 billion to pensioners.

Yobe: N2 billion

Yobe State has about N2 billion in outstanding pension payments.

Others are:

Katsina: N10 billion

Adamawa: N4 billion

Niger: N16 billion

Anambra: N10 billion

Enugu: N30 billion

