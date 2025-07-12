Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has explained that he would not be leaving the party, despite joining the coalition

Obi maintained that he has been serious with his presidential ambition and that he will be joining the 2027 presidential race

The Labour Party chieftain disclosed that he and other National Assembly members in the party are also in the coalition movement

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has said he would not leave the party despite his joining the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement.

The former presidential candidate disclosed that he had not left the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the political platform recently adopted by the coalition, a movement that comprises the opposition leaders.

Peter Obi says he remains in the Labour Party

Anambra: Obi flags off Labour Party campaigns

According to The Punch, the former governor of Anambra made this known while speaking at the flag-off of the campaign for the Labour Party governorship candidate, George Moghalu and his running mate, Lady Ifeoma Okaro, in the November 8 election in the South East election

He also disclosed that all Labour Party members, as well as those elected in the National Assembly, are also members of the coalition. The former presidential candidate affirmed that he would be running for the 2027 presidential race, adding that he was being serious about his ambition.

Obi explained that he was making the clarification because many people have been saying he was in the ADC while still being a member of the Labour Party. He said he and the other National Assembly members of the Labour Party are in the ADC.

He added:

“But today, we are members of the Labour Party. If anybody asks you which party Peter Obi belongs to today, tell them Peter Obi is in the Labour Party. If anybody asks you about the coalition, tell them the coalition is for 2027."

2027 presidency: Major coalition leaders

Peter Obi is one of the coalition leaders who have expressed their interest in contesting for president under the coalition's ADC. He has vowed to rule the country for just one term in office if given the chance to be the ADC presidential candidate.

Aside from Obi, other coalition leaders who have expressed interest in the 2027 presidency were Rotimi Amaechi, who also promised to govern for one term, and former Vice President Atiku.

Obi and Amaechi have expressed their willingness to be one-term presidents to align with the rotational presidency within the north and south of Nigeria. Atiku is not backing down in his quest to break the gentleman's agreement between the two regions.

President Bola Tinubu, a southerner, would be completing his first term in 2027 and seeking re-election to complete the eight years of the southern region. But the coalition is positioning itself to sack the president in the next general election.

Peter Obi comments on his 2027 presidential ambition

