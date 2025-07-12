Napoli have set their sights on another Super Eagles forward when they finalise Victor Osimhen’s departure

Osimhen has accepted Galatasaray's salary offer after spending last season with the Turkish champions

Galatasaray and Napoli have yet to agree on a fee, with the Italian champions demanding guarantees

Napoli have set their sights on another Super Eagles attacker whenever they finalise Victor Osimhen's departure, but Nigerian football fans are against the deal.

Osimhen and Napoli have been at loggerheads over the striker’s exit after botching proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 3-0 win over Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The striker spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after failing to secure permanent moves away and impressed in Turkey, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists.

His performances prompted Galatasaray to pursue a permanent move for the striker, and after a long negotiation with other clubs involved, he accepted a permanent contract from the club.

The deal is now subject to an agreement between Napoli and Galatasaray, with the Italian Serie A champions holding out for the full €75 million release clause paid in full.

According to reports in Turkey via Nexus Transfer, there is an agreement between both parties, but the bank guarantee, which is required for finalisation, cannot arrive until Monday.

Napoli target Lookman as Osimhen’s replacement

The Neapolitans have already begun looking out for replacements for Osimhen’s inevitable departure as both parties are working to sever ties permanently this summer.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez was one of their targets until today, when reports in Italy claimed that they have ended their interest due to the Premier League club's demand.

According to Sportmediaset, the Italian Serie A champions have identified Osimhen's compatriot Ademola Lookman as one of their targets this summer.

They have reportedly contacted Atalanta and are ready to offer winger Giacomo Raspadori plus €20-25 million for the reigning African footballer of the Year.

The Bergamo-based club could be willing to sell after the former Premier League star reiterated his desire to leave the club permanently this summer after three seasons.

Nigerians kick against Lookman to Napoli

Nigerian football fans have expressed their opposition towards Napoli's rumoured interest in Lookman, as they do not want another of their players at the club.

The fans build resentment towards the club with the handling of Victor Osimhen, who has struggled to leave the club for nearly two years due to Napoli's demands.

@PalmerGala25 wrote:

“It's so funny Napoli fans thinking they could sign any Nigerian player after Osimhen fiasco 😂”

@rukevwe2504 wrote:

“Lookman isn’t joining you after the racism you did to his international teammate.”

Ademola Lookman arrives at the stadium ahead of Atalanta's lose to Parma. Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

@FocusZak wrote:

“I hope he doesn't join them.”

@seunxo wrote:

“Ademola Lookman would be a fool to accept such a deal, same Napoli, lmao.”

@Mr_Jibzz wrote:

“Ademola Lookman. Don’t you dare!”

Oliseh warns Osimhen against Galatasaray move

Legit.ng previously reported that Sunday Oliseh warned Osimhen against joining Galatasaray after reports emerged that the striker had accepted their proposal.

The Super Eagles legend believes that Osimhen's talent deserves to be on display in the Premier League, and he risks so much regret if he doesn't move to England.

