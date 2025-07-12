The Ministry of Interior has announced the date to begin recruitment into NIS, NSCDC, NFS, and NCS

Qualified candidates are to apply via the provided link and check the Ministry’s website for guidelines and requirements

The government urged applicants to beware of scammers, emphasising that the process is free, transparent, and merit-based

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially announced a new round of job recruitment into four key public service agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

As announced by the Interior Ministry, the exercise will commence on Monday, 14th July.

The CDCFIB announced in a statement that its recruitment portal, which was previously scheduled to open in June 2025, will now open on Monday, July 14, 2025.

A statement released via X by the ministry noted that the agencies included in the recruitment drive are the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Fire Service (NFS), and Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

The recruitment is aimed at strengthening the country’s internal security and service delivery through the engagement of qualified and dedicated personnel.

Application to be done online

According to the Ministry, interested and qualified applicants are to submit their applications through the official recruitment portal: http://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

"Interested and qualified candidates are to register through http://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng and are also advised to visit the Ministry of Interior website for further information on the application process, requirements, and other relevant details," the statement read.

During an exercise like this, applicants are usually advised to be vigilant and cautious of falling victim to fraudsters during the process.

The recruitment exercise presents a significant opportunity for thousands of Nigerian youths seeking careers in public service.

Applicants are advised to ensure they meet all eligibility criteria and submit their forms before the portal closes.

Further updates and deadlines are expected to be announced via the Ministry’s official communication channels.

