President Bola Tinubu is one leading politicians in Nigeria who has never denied his wealth, saying that he had been the most investigated

Tinubu, in an interview, admitted that he had been a wealthy person before joining politics, tracing his wealth to the real estate he inherited

Aside from President Tinubu, some Nigerian politicians have also admitted that they did not have a humble background before joining politics

President Bola Tinubu and two prominent politicians in Nigeria have admitted to being wealthy before joining politics or holding political positions in Nigeria. Their admission was a shift from the ideology that most of the politicians in Nigeria are from humble backgrounds.

Tinubu's wealth has always been questioned by the opposition. In an interview with the BBC ahead of his election in 2022, the now Nigerian president claimed that he was the most investigated opposition past governor in Nigeria.

The former governor of Lagos state did not deny his wealth during the interview ahead of the 2023 presidential election, questioning if the critics of his wealth were enemies of wealth. He added that he inherited an estate and “turned the value” of the real estate into the wealth that he has today.

Aside from the president, others who have bragged about their wealth before joining politics are Nyesom Wike and Peter Obi.

Nyesom Wike

The immediate past governor of Rivers state and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), recently confirmed that he had money before joining politics, adding that he was not as poor as his critic, Rotimi Amaechi, who was governor before him, had claimed.

Wike confirmed that he has a Rolls-Royce, which was not given to him as a gift. When he was asked whose money he used to buy it, he said he was using a Benz when he was a student. He added that his father was a general manager of many companies.

The former governor added that he did not come from a background that was so rich as the Dangotes, but he was not poor. He dismissed the allegation that he was corrupt and that no one can deny the fact that they like money and that, like others, he likes money.

Peter Obi

In a trending video, Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, confirmed that he had money before joining politics. He was also reported to have said he never said he had only one shoe.

Obi, who was a two-term governor of Anambra, had confirmed his interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election, adding that he was serious about his presidential ambition. He was also reported to have promised to rule for one term if given the chance in the next general election.

