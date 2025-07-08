Okeke Chinedu from Anambra topped the 2025 UTME with 375, but JAMB flagged his past admission into UNN’s medicine programme as questionable

Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede revealed JAMB is investigating the possibility of dual enrollment and has contacted relevant authorities for verification

Eight other candidates scored 373 or above, while the education minister reaffirmed 16 as the minimum age for university admission in Nigeria

A total of nine candidates emerged at the top of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with outstanding scores, but the spotlight quickly turned to Okeke Chinedu from Anambra State, who led the chart with 375 points.

While his performance in the examination was celebrated, JAMB authorities revealed on Tuesday that his academic history is under scrutiny.

JAMB's top scorer faces scrutiny

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), disclosed that internal checks showed Chinedu had previously secured admission into the Department of Medicine at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), four years ago.

His current UTME application lists Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos as his preferred course of study—an inconsistency JAMB flagged as suspicious.

To verify his status, the board contacted UNN, which confirmed that Chinedu is still enrolled and performing well in his medical programme. However, JAMB noted that there’s no record showing he officially withdrew or transferred from UNN, raising concerns about dual enrollment or potential academic misrepresentation.

The board has since written to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, requesting that Okeke be barred from practicing medicine unless clarity is provided on his current educational status.

Beyond Chinedu’s case, eight other students also posted impressive results. The list is given below:

Okeke Chinedu - 375 (Anambra state) Ayuba Simon-Peter - 374 (Gombe state) Jimoh Abdulmalik - 373 (Kwara state) Roberts Damiete - 373 Ononugbo Chigozirim - 373 Olawepo Gertrude - 373 Afinotan Leslie - 373 Azoyenime Samuel - 373 Oyebode Oluwapelumi - 373.

JAMB set 16 years as minimum entry age

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, during the 2025 JAMB Policy Meeting in Abuja, reaffirmed that the minimum age for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions remains 16 years.

The announcement follows concerns over underage candidates and systemic loopholes that affect the credibility of university admissions.

JAMB sets matriculation conditions

The announcement, made during its 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, follows mounting concerns over admission irregularities that recently affected thousands of graduates across the country.

According to the new directive, candidates must accept their admission offer within the stipulated period, print their original JAMB result slip and print their original JAMB admission letter. These measures, JAMB says, are meant to safeguard the integrity of the clearance process and ensure only legitimately admitted students are listed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

