Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team formally served the National Assembly with a court ruling ordering her immediate recall after a six-month suspension

The Federal High Court ruled the suspension unlawful and excessive, violating constitutional and Senate Standing Orders that limit suspension to 14 days

The legal team urged swift action to reinstate the senator, warning against defiance and emphasising the importance of representation for Kogi Central constituents

FCT, Abuja - The legal team representing Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has formally delivered a certified true copy of the Federal High Court judgment to the leadership of the National Assembly.

The ruling orders her immediate recall to the Senate after a six-month suspension.

In a letter dated July 1, 2025, the lawyers stated that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan will resume her legislative duties on Tuesday, July 15, following the directive of Justice B.F.M. Nyako, who delivered the judgment on July 4.

Court rules suspension unlawful and excessive

Justice Nyako declared the senator’s six-month suspension unlawful and excessive, noting it violated her constitutional right to represent her constituents.

The court emphasised that the action contravened Section 63 of the 1999 Constitution and the Senate Standing Orders, which limit suspensions to 14 days.

The judge further clarified that Senate Standing Order 66(4) of the 2023 edition overrides the Legislative Houses (Powers & Privileges) Act in matters of internal discipline.

He described the lengthy suspension, equivalent to a full legislative session—as an abuse of parliamentary power and a deliberate interference with the senator’s constitutional role.

Legal team calls for swift action on recall

Represented by the law firm M.J. Numa & Partners, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team urged the Clerk of the National Assembly to facilitate her immediate return to the Senate without delay.

“In consequence, Her Lordship directed that the Senate has the power and indeed should exercise that power to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and allow her to resume representation of the constituents who duly elected her,” the legal letter stated.

The team also warned against any attempt to defy the court’s ruling, stressing that “nature abhors a vacuum” and Kogi Central constituents must not remain unrepresented.

Pressure mounts on Senate leadership

With the court judgment and letter now officially served, pressure is building on the Senate leadership to comply with the order. Legal experts note that this case may set an important precedent in limiting legislative overreach and strengthening judicial oversight in protecting democratic mandates.

