Kogi government led by Usman Ododo has approved N70,000 minimum wage for workers in the state

The state's head of the civil service, Elijah Evinemi, announced this on Thursday and noted that the government has reached out to the NLC and the TUC in Kogi for the implementation of the N70,000 wage

Evinemi also said Ododo had commenced moves to form a committee, and request for nominations to the committee has been issued to the labour unions; These nominations are due by Monday, September 16, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kogi state, Lokoja - Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi state has commenced steps to implement the new minimum wage of N70,000.

Kogi governor Ododo speaks on implementation of the new minimum wage. Photo credit: Alhaji Usman Ododo

Source: Facebook

Kogi approves N70k for workers, sets up implementation committee

The Head of the State Civil Service, Elijah Evinemi, disclosed this to the press on Thursday, September 12.

He noted that the Kogi state government has sent letters out requesting membership nominations from various unions.

A letter addressed to the chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), titled ‘Request for submission of names of committee members in respect of the new minimum wage” on Thursday in Lokoja reads:

“His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Executive Governor of Kogi State has approved the constitution of the committee on minimum wage.

“In view of the above, you are requested to forward the names of two nominees to represent your department in the committee. The names should be forwarded to the office of the Head of Service not later than Monday, September 16, 2024.”

The Punch reported that similar letters have been sent to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, requesting them to send the names of their nominees latest on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Read more about new minimum wage here:

N70k Minimum wage: Ogun govt says workers will be paid soon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, promised that his administration will be the first to implement the new minimum wage.

Abiodun made the vow while hosting workers' leaders in the state on Wednesday, September 11, at the government house in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The governor also speaks on the removal of the fuel subsidy and the measures his administration is taking to curtail its effect on the people of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng