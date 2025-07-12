The Super Falcons of Nigeria won their first two Women's Africa Cup of Nations games in Morocco

Nigeria beat Tunisia 3-0 before a late goal helped them beat Botswana 1-0 and qualify for the quarter-final

Nigeria Football Federation President has reacted to the news that the players are owed as far back as 2021

Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau has reacted to the widespread rumours that the Super Falcons of Nigeria are owed allowances as far back as 2021.

The Falcons are currently at the ongoing 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where they are aiming for their 10th crown and the first since 2018.

Chinwendu Ihezuo celebrates with Ashleigh Plumptre after scoring for Nigeria against Botswana. Photo from @FIFAWWC.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria became the first team to progress to the next round after scoring a late winner to beat Botswana 1-0, having comprehensively defeated Tunisia 3-0 in their first game.

Falcons will wrap up their group stage tomorrow, July 13, 2025, with a match against Algeria, which they defeated 4-1 during a friendly match before the tournament.

NFF president reacts to Falcons’ outstanding salary

Fans were displeased with the Falcons after their disappointing match against Botswana and questioned whether the team could go all the way to win the trophy with such performances.

Reports in the media claimed that the players are owed match bonuses dating back to 2021 amid other issues in their camp in Morocco as the tournament progresses.

NFF president Ibrahim Gusau has reacted to the news, confirming the players are indeed owed, but not as much as the rumours on social media claim.

“I am not aware of that. As far as I am concerned, we just have a little outstanding. But not up to 2021,” he said as quoted by Soccernet.

“I told the girls that they do have a representative, they can come to the NFF, and they can sort it out. We have our records of what was paid to them.

“When I hear of these stories and call for an investigation, you hear of a different thing. I don’t know if you have been privileged to be with the team. You should speak to the administrator and get an answer from her.”

Asisat Oshoala during Super Falcons training at WAFCON 2025. Photo by NGSuper_Falcons.

Source: Twitter

However, records obtained from a source close to the team by journalist Osasu Obayiuwana dispute the president’s claims and confirm that the team are actually owed as far back as 2021.

The outstanding fees date back to training camps in Austria, Canada, USA, Japan, Mexico and Turkey ahead of friendly matches between 2021 and 2023.

They are also owed for WAFCON 2025 qualifiers, 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the Paris 2024 Olympics in France. The total fee owed to each player is totalled at $13,600+₦10,000 per player.

Madugu reacts to win vs Botswana

Legit.ng reported that Justine Madugu expressed dissatisfaction with the Super Falcons' performance despite the late 1-0 win over Botswana in their second group game.

The head coach blasted the team's performance, particularly in the first half, noting that some poor individual performances affected the team generally, though they won the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng