FCT, Abuja - Kogi-born political activist, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has raised an alarm over the worsening economic conditions in Nigeria.

He urged the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reevaluate its policies as citizens endure unprecedented suffering.

Okai tells APC to summon meeting with Tinubu

Addressing the media in Abuja, On Tuesday, September 3, Okai emphasized that the current economic strategies are failing to deliver positive results, instead contributing to the hardship faced by Nigerians.

As reported by The Punch, he called on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to convene an emergency meeting with the president to address the stark realities confronting the nation.

“This is not the time to appease those in power; it is a time for honesty and accountability for the sake of our nation,” Okai declared.

He highlighted the increasing vulnerability of citizens and the alarming rise in crime rates as direct consequences of the economic downturn.

Okai also pointed out the ongoing fuel scarcity, stating that many Nigerians are spending up to 24 hours at filling stations just to secure fuel, further compounding their struggle for survival.

“This daily struggle is compounded by the plummeting value of the Naira, which has made basic food items unaffordable for countless families,” he lamented.

He, however, urged the government to implement immediate and effective changes to address these critical issues, advocating for a comprehensive economic strategy that prioritizes the welfare of the people.

“We must put the citizens first. The current policies are failing us, and it’s time for a change that reflects the realities of our everyday lives,” he added.

In a passionate appeal, Okai called on Nigerians to unite in demanding accountability from their leaders.

“We cannot sit back and watch our nation crumble. It is time for us to stand together and advocate for the change we desperately need,” he concluded.

